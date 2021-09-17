How to get and use the Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

In Pokemon GO, the Metal Coat item operates similarly to how it does in the main Pokemon series, evolving certain Pokemon into Steel-type evolutionary forms.

Introduced in Generation II of Pokemon with Pokemon Silver, Gold, and Crystal, Metal Coat has been a fixture in the franchise ever since. At the moment, the only Pokemon that benefit from this particular item in Pokemon GO is Scyther and Onix, who have evolved into Scizor and Steelix, respectively. Considering that these Pokemon are both significant evolutions, Metal Coats are worth pursuing and using.

Obtaining a Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Although Metal Coat has been around since Pokemon's second generation, its evolution is limited to two in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Like many Johto region evolutionary items in Pokemon GO like King's Rocks and Sun Stones, Metal Coat can be obtained via spinning photo discs at Pokestops and gyms. Trainers will also be guaranteed at least one Johto region evolution item if they can achieve a seven-day spin streak, so keeping those Pokestops and gyms close is a great way to earn evolution items.

There are alternative methods for earning Metal Coats as well. Opening a fellow Pokemon GO player's gift can sometimes present one, though this is rare. Completing research and Special Research Tasks can also reward trainers with Metal Coats during certain occasions.

Specifically, seasonal events can be great opportunities to earn the item depending on the event's theme. There's never quite a guarantee that Metal Coats will make their way into an event's agenda, but Niantic is making changes to spice up Pokemon GO all the time, and it's not unheard of for them to increase the appearance of evolution items.

Since there are only two real evolutions that Metal Coats can enact at this point in Pokemon GO, players aren't likely to need many in the first place. Regardless, a little persistence in spinning photo discs and completing research tasks will likely result in the evolutionary item sooner rather than later.

There aren't many Johto region evolution items that Metal Coat has to compete with for spawning chances as a reward, so finding one comes down to consistency. Seven-day streaks help in a big way, but if those aren't realistic for a Pokemon GO player, just spinning and finishing tasks will eventually yield the needed results.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

