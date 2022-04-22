How good is Azumarill in Pokemon Unite?

The Water/Fairy-type Pokemon Azumarill is the latest addition to Pokemon Unite's roster, and it has plenty of utility as an All-Rounder that players can appreciate.

A physical fighter, Azumarill uses moves like Play Rough, Whirlpool, Aqua Tail, and Water Pulse to battle its opponents in Pokemon Unite. There's also the intriguing passive known as Huge Power, which makes the Pokemon automatically critical hit any target it strikes for single-target damage.

However, the trade-off is that when Azumarill strikes multiple opponents at once, Huge Power prevents the Pokemon from landing crits. Regardless, Azumarill is a very capable Pokemon to use, courtesy of the flexibility regarding its builds.

Pokemon Unite: Azumarill's builds

Azumarill as it appears in the Pokemon menu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite, Azumarill can have multiple roles, including a Jungler's. With the right builds, Azumarill can be equipped for full-on offense, jungle ganks, or to sustain.

This Pokemon can satisfy a variety of needs with just a few tweaks to its held items and move progression.

With a fast-charging Unite Move in Belly Bash, the ability to auto-crit isolated enemies, and the ability to jungle well enough to secure map objectives solo, Azumarill has a lot to love.

However, like any Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, it certainly has its drawbacks. Azumarill performs admirably in one-on-one battles, but its competence in team fights suffers, thanks to Huge Power. Furthermore, Azumarill is quite slow to move, making it an easy target if the opposing team decides to focus on it or chase it down after a team fight.

Azumarill's other Achilles heel is its lack of moves that provide it with the Unstoppable status. Because of this, Azumarill is prone to crowd control. This is problematic in team fights and makes the Pokemon look almost like a lame duck in the final moments of a match when its team is potentially trying to defeat Zapdos.

Overall, these drawbacks are far from significant. And as long as Azumarill's player knows the situations that favor their Pokemon, dealing with Cramorant and supports like Hoopa and Eldegoss, things shouldn't get out of hand.

How the Pokemon stacks up in the meta

Overall, top community voices have placed Azumarill in the A-tier, alongside Charizard, Blissey, Decidueye, and Aegislash. Like any competitive tier undergoing scrutiny, this is, of course, open to interpretation.

As a new Pokemon, Azumarill may find itself getting a few tweaks in future patches, which is something to keep an eye out for.

