How to hatch an egg in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Hatching eggs can be a hassle for players in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Breeding, however long it may take, is a great way to get strong Pokemon. Whether it’s just to learn a potential egg move or to try and get that perfect Timid Abra, many trainers use breeding and egg hatching to improve their teams. Hatching eggs can also be time consuming, but a trainer can cut that time down if they know what they’re doing.

Egg hatching guide for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players can pick up eggs from Pokemon Day Care, which is located in Solaceon Town in the Sinnoh region. Leaving two of the same Pokemon at Day Care will result in them leaving an egg, if they are of opposite gender.

Trainers can also leave one Pokemon with Ditto, and the egg that is produced will hatch into Ditto’s partner. This is a much more effective way to breed, since the Ditto can hold an Everstone to pass off its nature.

Once the egg has been received, the only way to hatch it is to keep it in the party and walk around. Each Pokemon has a designated amount of steps that need to be walked before its egg can hatch.

The number of necessary steps varies between each Pokemon. Usually, if the Pokemon are Pseudo-legendary or very powerful, they will take longer to hatch.

Trainers can use Pokemon with Flame Body ability to reduce the distance

required to hatch eggs

All of this may sound time-consuming, but there is actually a way that trainers can cut down on the distance it takes to hatch eggs. Some Pokemon get the ability Flame Body, which have a chance of burning the opponent in battle if they use a contact move. What trainers might not know, is that it also cuts the amount of steps needed to hatch eggs in half.

Magby can have the Flame Body ability, which cuts egg-hatching distance in half (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Several Pokemon get access to Flame Body, but the most common ones are Magby, Slugma and their evolutions. Trainers can catch these Pokemon in the Underground in fiery areas like Volcanic Cave.

Once caught, trainers can simply have a Flame Body Pokemon in their party and their egg will hatch in half the time. Pokemon with the Magma Armor ability will also have the same effect, but this really only applies to Camperupt. The best Pokemon to catch for this purpose is Slugma, since it can have either Magma Armor or Flame Body.

