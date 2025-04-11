How important are Pokemon abilities in competitive games? 

Pokemon abilities are one of the pillars of the competitive scene. Sometimes, creatures with poor movepools and stats survive thanks to their ability. Other times, an ability could be so detrimental as to lower any chance it would have in battle. While exceptions exist, an ability is usually key to ensuring a Pokemon's competitive longevity.

Ad

Pokemon abilities are a passive mechanic that have an effect in battle. The mechanic was introduced in Generation III, and was expanded in Generation V with the introduction of Hidden Abilities. While there are overworld-specific ones like Illuminate and Pickup, this article will focus on those that play a role in battles. Specifically, battles that take place in the competitive arena.

How useful are Pokemon abilities in competitive games?

Ash's Monferno activating Blaze in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The introduction of Pokemon abilities in Generation III marked a huge shift in the competitive scene. The best way to look at this will be through three Pokemon who were decent battlers in the previous generation. However, after getting their abilities, they became top-tier threats.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Pokemon generations, ranked

Gyarados was one of many Water-types in the Generation II meta. While it had decent special bulk and an Earthquake immunity, it was outclassed by other Water-types like Suicune, Starmine, Cloyster, and Vaporeon. Then, in the next generation, it got Intimidate. Intimidate lowers the opponent's attack by 1 when the user switches in. This gave Gyarados a role as a stat-lowering pivot.

Gengar was a good Pokemon in Generation II, thanks to its wide movepool and Ghost-typing. However, it became even better in Generation III with the ability Levitate. This gave the poltergeist an immunity to Ground-type moves as opposed to its previous weakness. As a result, Gengar became one of the top threats in Generation III.

Ad

Also read: What was the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC?

Tyranitar was already a top-tier threat in Generation II thanks to its 600 BST and ability to check meta staples like Snorlax. However, its ability Sand Stream gave it a new dimension to its gameplay. When a Pokemon with Sand Stream switches in, it sets up sandy weather. This dealt chip damage to all creatures (except for Rock-, Ground-, and Steel-types), essentially warping the meta to its whim.

Ad

Can a Pokemon ability hinder a Pokemon?

A Slaking loafing thanks to Truant in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon abilities can also work in negative ways. For instance, Slaking has a BST of 670, which is on par with most Legendaries. However, it has never been able to reach its full potential thanks to its ability Truant. Truant prevents Slaking from doing anything on every alternate turn. This makes the Pokemon far too difficult to fit on a team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More