How many Pokemon come in the Astral Radiance TCG set?

The latest expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Astral Radiance, has finally been announced. The set will reportedly revolve around the new Pokemon and formes added in the latest entries to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With the news of this recent reveal, enthusiasts are wondering what it will include.

Pokemon TCG has always been a prominent part of the franchise since its first expansion back in October 1996. Ever since new expansions have been released alongside new entries in the series, some developments like Unified Minds and Battle Styles have had their gimmicks to set them apart from the rest.

The announcement of Astral Radiance has players excited to see their favorite new Hisuian Pokemon reimagined by talented artists. Other players are interested in which new cards they want to add to their decks to play competitively or against their friends. Players are on the edge of their seats to hear about these new cards.

Notable additions in the Astral Radiance Expansion

Hisiuan Samurott's new art for the card covers (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first notable feature in the new expansion is the confirmed addition of new V and VMAX cards. Origin Palkia, Origin Dialga, as well as Hisuian Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott are all guaranteed to have V and VMAX cards, as well as the Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai.

Though these cards are new to English card enthusiasts, all of these confirmed cards have appeared previously in Japanese sets. The Hisuian Starters and Darkrai were present in the Battle Region set, while the Origin Palkia and Dialga cards were present in the Time Gazer and Space Juggler set.

Three new Radiant Pokemon will also be appearing in the further expansion. These are the Radiant Pokemon players may have seen already in the Battle Region expansion in Japan. These new Radiant Pokemon include Greninja, Hawlucha, and Heatran. These Radiant Pokemon are identical to the game's Shiny Pokemon.

Looking towards other confirmed details revolving around Astral Radiance, various accessories have been revealed as well. Zeraora and Eevee coins will be included in the booster packs that include promo cards. Of these promo cards, Eevee, Toxel, Sylveon, and Oricorio are confirmed to be included.

As far as how many cards will be included in the total expansion, close to 180 different cards before secret rares will be incorporated. Though it is unconfirmed, sources predict 76 secret rares will appear. However, some of these secret rares could be delayed until the next English expansion.

One hundred and fourteen of the cards included in the new set are confirmed to be either basic or evolved Pokemon. This number does include Full Art cards, V cards, and VMAX cards. Players can expect this new expansion to appear on the store shelves on May 27, 2022. Pre-releases will take place from May 14 through May 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar