How to OHKO Meganium 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How can you one-hit KO (OHKO) Meganium's 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Compared to other raids of this type, doing so is a particularly difficult job due to the immense defensive capabilities that this Meganium raid boss has. True as that may be, if a raiding team works together to amplify the firepower of one of the group's attackers, this Meganium boss can still be beaten in one hit.

With the right Pokemon builds including held items, natures, abilities, EV training, and movesets, the process of landing an OHKO in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's 7-star Meganium raids is entirely possible. Several conditions will have to go right to pull it off, but if trainers know the plan, this raid boss should present a very minimal challenge.

How to one-hit KO Psychic Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raids

Krookodile is the crux of an OHKO Meganium raid team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For these Meganium raids, trainers will build their team around boosting the firepower of Krookodile before it attacks with Power Trip, which scales in damage as the user raises their stats. This is used in conjunction with the raid supporter Pokemon to give the move enough firepower to take down Meganium in a single strike.

Recommended OHKO Raid Loadout for Psychic Meganium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Ability EV Training Spread Nature Held Item Moveset Tera Type﻿

Krookodile Anger Point

252 HP, 252 Atk, 4 Def

Adamant

Choice Band

Power Trip and three other moves of your choosing

Dark Meowscarada (Level 36)

Protean 252 HP, 252 Spd, 4 Def

Timid

Focus Sash

Flower Trick, Charm, Fake Tears, Mud-Slap

Grass Stonjourner

Power Spot

252 HP, 252 Sp. Def, 4 Def

Calm

Focus Sash

Any Moves

Rock Umbreon

Synchronize

252 HP, 252 Sp. Def, 4 Def

Calm

Zoom Lens

Screech, Fake Tears, Light Screen, Snarl

Dark

It should be noted that all Pokemon used in this Meganium 7-star raid will be level 100 except for Meowscarada, which will have to hit Krookodile without killing it to activate its Anger Point ability. It is imperative that Meowscarada is kept upright on the first turn, and Focus Sash should help. Otherwise, Krookodile won't gain the necessary firepower to counter and defeat Meganium in one hit.

Below, you can find the necessary steps to land your OHKO against Meganium raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Umbreon will use Screech. Zoom Lens ensures this attack will land and lower Meganium's Defense stat. Meowscarada will attack Krookodile with Flower Trick, guaranteeing a critical hit that will trigger Krookodile's Anger Point ability and maximize its Attack stat. Have the player controlling Stonjourner activate an Attack Cheer, multiplying the team's offensive stats by x1.5. Stonjourner's Power Spot ability will also boost the damage of its teammates' moves by 30%, further strengthening Krookodile's Power Trip attack. Lastly, have Krookodile attack Meganium with Power Trip. The resulting move after all of the buffs are accounted for should deal well over 100% of Meganium's health and take it out at the end of the first turn.

Meganium will attack with Zen Headbutt on Turn 1, but it shouldn't be enough to defeat Krookodile or Umbreon, and Meowscarada/Stonjourner have Focus Sash to ensure they survive the attack if they're targeted. If all goes well, Krookodile can OHKO Meganium in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violetraid.

It's incredibly important that players invite trainers into the raid who know and are willing to participate in this strategy down to the last detail, as one mistake can lead to the raid failing.

