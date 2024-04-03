Psychic Tera Type Gen II Pokemon arriving next in Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raids

Psychic Tera Type Meganium is set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battles later this week. It will be available in two phases, with the Pocket Monster reappearing for the final time next week. Meganium will also bear the Mightiest Mark in these raids.

The Pokemon Company announced the upcoming event through their official X channel. Black crystal 7-star Tera Raids in Paldea have hosted plenty of earlier generation Pocket Monsters, with Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaru appearing recently.

Meganium with the Mightiest Mark due to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raids next

The Mightiest Meganium in 7-star Tera Raid Battles schedule is as follows:

First phase - Friday, April 5, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Second phase - Friday, April 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC

Meganium will appear with the Mightiest Mark (signifying a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid) and the Psychic Tera Type. The Gen II Pokemon is the final form of the Starter Pokemon, Chikorita. Meganium is a Grass-type critter, and trainers will have to strategize keeping that and its event Tera Type in mind.

Scarlet and Violet trainers need to make sure that their Poke Portal News is updated to the latest version. They can do so by going into the in-game X menu, then to Poke Portal, further to Mystery Gift, and finally clicking on Check Poke Portal News.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also compulsory if players want to tackle the Meganium Tera Raid event while joining other trainers in multiplayer over the internet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Blissey 5-star Tera Raid Battles announced

Blissey 5-star Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From Friday, April 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC, trainers will encounter Blissey in 5-star Tera Raid Battles. There are no set Tera Types for this event. The Pokemon Company revealed that rewards from Blissey Tera Raids include bonus EXP. Candies and different Tera Shards.