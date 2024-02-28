How to OHKO Venusaur 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 

You can OHKO Venusaur in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are a few ways to carry out a One-Hit Knockout maneuver on Ground Tera types, and most of them will need a team to be effective in the Tera Raid.

In this article, we will run you through the best way to OHKO Unrivaled Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 7-star Tera Raid.

How to OHKO Venusaur 7-star Tera Raids in one turn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

OHKO Venusaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

This OHKO Venusaur strategy relies on Corviknight increasing Chestnaught’s offensive ability with Screech support. You will need the following Pokemon for this tactic:

Player 1 (could be you) is the Chestnaught user

Chestnaught has the following attributes:

Type: Grass and Fighting

Grass and Fighting Nature: Adamant (Boosts the Attack stat and reduces the Special Attack stat)

Adamant (Boosts the Attack stat and reduces the Special Attack stat) EV Spread: HP: 4, Attack: 252, and Special Defense: 252

HP: 4, Attack: 252, and Special Defense: 252 Held Item: Choice Band

Choice Band Ability: Bulletproof

Bulletproof Moveset: Wood Hammer and Belly Drum

Player 2 will use Corviknight

The first Corviknight will aim to heal Chesnaught during the Tera Raid. It will offer:

Type - Flying and Steel

Flying and Steel Nature - Calm (Boosts the Special Defense stat and reduces the Attack stat)

Calm (Boosts the Special Defense stat and reduces the Attack stat) EV Spread - HP: 252, Defense: 4, Special Defense: 252

HP: 252, Defense: 4, Special Defense: 252 Held Item - Zoom Lens

Zoom Lens Ability - Mirror Armor

Mirror Armor Moveset - Screech and Light Screen

Player 3 will also use Corviknight

Like the previous entry, this Pocket Monster will have the following attributes:

Type - Flying and Steel

Flying and Steel Nature - Calm (Boosts the Special Defense stat and reduces the Attack stat)

Calm (Boosts the Special Defense stat and reduces the Attack stat) EV Spread - HP: 252, Defense: 4, Special Defense: 252

HP: 252, Defense: 4, Special Defense: 252 Held Item - Zoom Lens

Zoom Lens Ability - Mirror Armor

Mirror Armor Moveset - Screech and Light Screen

Player 4 should use the last Corviknight

This Corviknight will have the same attributes as the previous two.

OHKO Venusaur in the 7-star Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid using this strategy

Chestnaught (Image via TPC)

The three Corviknight in this team will play a supporting role. Thanks to their resistance to a lot of Venusaur’s moves, they fit this role the best in this OHKO Venusaur team.

When the raid starts, two Corviknight users in your team should boost Chesnaught’s survivability by using Light Screen and Def Cheer. With two buffs, the latter can use Belly Drum. The third Corviknight will provide Screech support.

In the next turn, the first two Corviknight should switch to Screech, and the third one must take up the role of the healer, recovering Chestnaught’s HP with Heal Cheer during this raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Since all three Corviknight have now set up their Screeches, Chestnaught can use Wood Hammer to knock out Venusaur in one blow in this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.