Can Pecharant solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You can solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt, the newly released Mythical in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This former has returned to the 7-star Tera Raids, and fans have found a way to solo this flying chicken with the toxic mythical creature. Previously, we talked about solo defeating Blaziken with Miraidon. This time will involve the mythical peach to throw some spice into the mix.

This article will teach you how you can solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids.

Best build to solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid

The mythical peach as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pecharunt can have the following attributes going into a solo Flying Blaziken Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet:

Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Bold. This will boost the Defense stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Bold. This will boost the Defense stat while reducing the Attack stat. Held item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell EV Spread: Special Attack: 4; Defense: 252; HP: 252

Special Attack: 4; Defense: 252; HP: 252 Ability: Poison Puppeteer

Stats of Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Heal Points (HP): 88

88 Base Attack (Atk): 88

88 Base Defense (Def): 160

160 Special Attack (SpAtk): 88

88 Special Defense (SpDef): 88

88 Speed: 88

Best moveset to solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt

This creature can run the following moves for this solo raid:

Tera Blast

Acid Spray

Nasty Plot

Parting Shot

Tera Blast is the main damage-dealing move in this set. Acid Spray softens Blaziken to make Tera Blast more potent. Nasty Plot increases the damage done by Tera Blast. Parting Shot debuffs Blaziken’s Attack and Special Attack stats.

This will help our mythical peach survive Blaziken’s Physical attacking moves, along with the dangerous Overheat.

How to solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raids

Solo blaziken raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is how we have strategized this raid so you can solo defeat Blaziken with Pecharunt:

Three Parting Shot turns

Three Acid Spray turns

One Nasty Plot turn

Three Acid Spray turns

Terastallize and use Tera Blast to break Blaziken’s shield

Tera Blast your way to victory

This build is all about utilizing the peach-like creature’s insane bulk. You do not need to worry about Pecharunt's damage output, as you will be fairly destructive with moves like Acid Spray and Tera Blast.

We are using Parting Shot instead of Withdraw to solo defeat Blaziken. That is because this chicken will change Pecharunt's status effects and stat changes before it does so for itself. Using Parting Shot, you can also reduce Blaziken’s Special Attack and survive the Overheat damage.

Even though this mythical monster build does not rely a whole lot on AI attackers if you have monsters that have Intimidate, that will be very beneficial for you.

Blaziken in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

So, all you have to do is play Parting Shot for three turns. Then, play Acid Spray for three turns followed by one turn of Nasty Plot to boost what’s coming next.

After you enhance your Special Attack, you will use Acid Spray three more times and then Terastallize this peach. Once that is done, use Tera Blast to deal Super Effective damage to Blaziken with the Electric Tera Type.

You can use multiple Tera Blasts from here to solo defeat the creature in this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While you can't one-hit knockout Blaziken with this strategy, you can still beat it by yourself with the new Pecharunt.