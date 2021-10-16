How to play Pokemon Unite on mobile with a controller

While mobile players may be grateful that they can play Pokemon Unite on their phones, missing a controller can be frustrating at times.

Using a finger instead of a joycon can lead to missing moves or other mishaps. Missing the aim on a mob of farm or failing to hit an enemy Pokemon can lead to some serious tilt. The easiest solution to this issue is playing on the phone app with a controller, but how can this be done?

Methods for hooking up controller to Pokemon Unite mobile

To play mobile Pokemon Unite with a controller, players will need to install a key mapping app. This will allow the game to read the inputs from the controller.

There are several key mapping apps that are specifically made to connect controllers to mobile devices. The best bets here, though, are probably Octopus or Mantis Gamepad.

Before using these apps, though, Pokemon Unite fans should be forewarned: these take multiple steps to set up. It can be a long process and would need both a computer and a phone to complete.

For Mantis Gamepad specifically, these are the steps that need to be completed to hook up a controller to Pokemon Unite.

Download Mantis Gamepad app

Enable Developer Mode (done by tapping on the Build Number around seven times)

Go into Developer options and enable USB Debugging mode

Connect phone to computer and install Mantis Buddy

Open Pokemon Unite through Mantis Gamepad App

Map out controls

Also Read

With all of these steps completed, gamers should be able to use a controller to play mobile Pokemon Unite. There are two ways to plug in the controller. The first is by using a USB cord, and the second is by hooking up via Bluetooth. Several popular controllers have Bluetooth compatibility these days, including the PS5 and Nintendo Switch controllers.

If all of this sounds like a hassle, another option Pokemon Unite fans have is to use an emulator on their computer. Although it isn’t specifically for phone use, this method does make it simpler for gamers who don’t have the Nintendo Switch.

Edited by R. Elahi