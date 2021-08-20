Pokemon Unite: How to pre-register for the Mobile release

Released on Nintendo Switch on July 21,2021 Pokemon Unite captured the attention of fans of both the MOBA genre and of Pokemon Franchise alike. However, one thing remained uncertain.

Along with the announcement Pokemon Unite on June 24, 2020, The Pokemon Company announced there would be a version on the Nintendo Switch as well as a version to be released on mobile platforms.

When the version on the Nintendo Switch hit the E-Shop, many players questioned the release date of the mobile port.

How to pre-register for Pokemon Unite on mobile

On Wednesday, August 18, The Pokemon Company released some new information on their upcoming games through a Pokemon Direct.

At the beginning of the video, Chief Operating Officer of the Pokemon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, revealed some new information regarding the future of Pokemon Unite including two new playable characters as well as a September 22 release date for the mobile port of the game.

An image of the Pokemon Unite Campaign (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Utsunomiya also stated that players can begin pre-registering for the release by following these steps:

Open your OS App Store - For Android operating systems, this will be the Google Play Store. For Apple devices, this will be the iTunes App Store. Navigate to the Search option - For most operating systems, this is as easy as tapping the magifying glass icon located at the top of the screen. Look up "Pokemon Unite" - Simply type "Pokemon Unite" into the search bar. Select the "Pre-Register" Option - For Apple devices, this option will be labelled as "Pre-Order" and on Android devices, this option wil be labelled as "Pre-Register" Wait for September 22 - When the game is released, you will get a notification from your app store or receive the option to download it right when it comes out.

Some of the extra information included in the video conference is the next two characters that will be added. These new characters are Mamoswine and Sylveon.

Utsunomiya also stated in the conference that Pokemon Unite will be cross platform. This means that players playing Pokemon Unite on their Nintendo Switch Console will also be able to play with players on their mobile devices.

