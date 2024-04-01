How to quickly complete An Excellent Opportunity Timed Research in Pokemon GO

While other games prank their users on April Fools' Day, Pokemon GO's celebration of the holiday greatly benefits everyone. An Excellent Opportunity is a limited-time one-day-only event where every Poke Ball throw that registers normally as nice-quality or greater will instead be counted as an excellent throw. This small tweak will make catching any Pokemon easier, but the celebration also comes with special timed research available only today.

With this in mind, you may want to know what you need to do to score some borderline free items with little effort. Thankfully, there is an easy way to speedrun this research, as explained in this article.

Tips for completing Pokemon GO's An Excellent Opportunity Research

A majority of the rewards you can obtain are different variants of Poke Balls (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One issue that you may notice with the research tasks is that you are required to make different tiers of throws. Thankfully, Pokemon GO counts excellent throws towards good and great throw objectives. This means that one excellent throw will add progress to all three parts of the timed research.

The first stage will require you to make a total of 15 excellent throws to fully complete it. This should be relatively easy, as you do not even need to catch the creature to count towards the progression of this limited-time questline. Each mission in this first stage will reward you with 10 Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

Finding a creature to complete this task on may be a bit tricky, but with the use of Incense or Lure Modules, this mission is even simpler to accomplish. These items can be found in Pokestops and gym locations via their photo disks that you can spin. Niantic also offers a free Daily Adventure Incense to use.

The second stage of this research will require you to make 25 excellent throws in a row (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second and final stage of this limited research is where Niantic cranks the heat up a bit. For this stage, you must make 25 excellent throws in a row. Since every quality throw will count as excellent, you can easily cheese this portion of the research by scoring what would normally be labeled as nice throws.

However, getting a wild Pokemon to stay still so you can prepare your perfect line-up may be tricky. This is where Nanab Berries can make a huge difference. In Pokemon GO, these items calm down wild Pokemon, making them move less after eating one. As such, with an ample supply of these berries courtesy of Pokestops, you should have no trouble completing this stage either.

The final stage of the timed research ultimately rewards you with 15 of each Poke Ball (excluding the Master Ball and Premier Ball, of course), 3 Golden Razz Berries, and 5,000 Stardust. Though nothing major, this timed research is a fun little side quest for Pokemon GO players who want to earn some easy Ultra Balls.