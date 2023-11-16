"The truth behind Nanab Berry": Pokemon GO player shares meme about useless berry

Pokemon GO may have several different berries to feed Pocket Monsters in-game, but the Nanab Berry stands as the most derided. Although it does have the ability to slow down a cantankerous critter during a capture encounter, most trainers find it useless. However, one Redditor by the name of Blotzkrieg recently shared a post that determined the Nanab Berry's "true" nature.

Through the format of a popular meme from the show Rick & Morty, Blotzkrieg posited that the only true use of the Nanab Berries is to feed buddies in Pokemon GO. Fans in the comments mostly agreed, but they did point out their own uses for the oft-discarded berry, which may be helpful for those who had been ignoring the item.

Pokemon GO players joke about and discuss the uses of Nanab Berries

Although most Pokemon GO trainers agreed that the Nanab Berries are quite useless compared to their other counterparts, some did point out niche cases where they are helpful. Specifically, players pointed out that they help calm down particularly rambunctious Legendary/Mythical Pokemon as well as Shadow Pokemon corrupted by Team GO Rocket.

Other fans remarked that the Nanab Berries are worth saving for gym defense, as they can be used to keep a defender's CP near the maximum without wasting berries that assist with Pokemon capture or accruing candy. Despite not being very useful, a few trainers also remarked that Nanab Berries are also helpful for Field Research tasks that require berries to be used.

Though trainers posited their own uses for Nanab Berries, they all made it quite clear that they'd prefer to have a Razz or Pinap Berry just about every time. It's understandable, as the latter two assist with capture chance and double candy gains from a catch, respectively. Compared to niche uses, Razz and Pinap Berries blow the Nanab out of the water.

Some fans also moved the subject to rewards from the Daily Adventure Incense, which they concluded was also quite pointless in the grand scheme of things. Interestingly enough though, very few trainers were willing to say that they were comfortable with discarding all of the Nanab Berries completely. Perhaps even the limited uses are worth saving a little bag space for them on occasion.

The Pokemon GO community's consensus may be that the Nanab Berries are useless, but perhaps they're just not as useful as they could be. Some fans undoubtedly made a decent case for at least keeping a few in some niche situations, but it's likely still true that trainers shouldn't keep a hoard of Nanab Berries to clog up their item storage space.

Whatever the case, they can always do what they wish with these ill-fated berries. Perhaps in the future Niantic can take a close look at Nanab Berries and make them more useful, so that they can become a productive portion of trainers' inventories. It might be a pipe dream, but crazier things have happened in Pokemon GO.