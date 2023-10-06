How to solo defeat the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Hisuian Decidueye 7-star Tera Raid is now out in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The good news is, like all those hard battles before it, you can solo this foe. This guide covers a method that may be convenient, provided you have the required resources. Note that this event began at midnight on October 6, 2023, and will end at 11:59 pm on October 8, 2023.

A rerun will return at midnight on October 13, 2023, before ending once more at 11:59 pm on October 15, 2023. You have ample time to prepare yourself to solo this 7-star Tera Raid and capture yourself a free Hisuian Decidueye.

All you need to know about solo defeating 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here are the moves that the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid will feature in in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Triple Arrows

Brave Bird

Shadow Claw

Leaf Blade

Bulk Up

Swords Dance

Grassy Terrain

Leaf Storm

The first four are in the creature's default moveset, with the last four being one-time moves that it would do at certain health thresholds.

Basically, you don't want anything weak to Grass, Flying, or Ghost-type moves. You must also be prepared to tank some strong Physical attacks.

How to counter Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skeledirge is very good for this fight (Image via Game Freak)

There are a few ways to counter Hisuian Decidueye. One easy method, available in both games, is to use a Skeledirge with this build:

Nature: Modest

Modest EVs: 252 HP + 252 Defense + 4 Sp. Atk

252 HP + 252 Defense + 4 Sp. Atk Moves: Torch Song + Will-O-Wisp + Tera Blast

Torch Song + Will-O-Wisp + Tera Blast Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Tera Type: Fire

Fire Ability: Unaware

It is very important that you run Unaware on Skeledirge to ignore whatever attack boosts the Hisuian Decidueye gets from Bulk Up and Swords Dance. Your enemy will repeatedly use Shadow Claw on you, but it won't do much damage if you Burn it with Will-O-Wisp.

Here is the strategy:

Use Will-O-Wisp. This will halve your opponent's damage output involving Physical moves. The slight chip damage is also handy. Spam Torch Song to get +6 Sp. Atk. Terastallize to a Fire-type and use Tera Blast for extra firepower.

You could alternatively just continue to Torch Song to get the job done since it has 16 PP. It's a very straightforward approach with not much risk apart. Even Shadow Claws dealing a Critical Hit won't do too much damage.

A screenshot of a different player soloing this 7-star Tera Raid with Corviknight (Image via Osirus/YouTube)

If you don't have Skeledirge, another way to solo this fight is with the following Corviknight build:

Nature: Any +Attack or +Defense Nature

Any +Attack or +Defense Nature EVs: 252 HP + 252 Defense + 4 Attack

252 HP + 252 Defense + 4 Attack Moves: Drill Peck + Reflect + Bulk Up + Roost

Drill Peck + Reflect + Bulk Up + Roost Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Tera Type: Flying

Flying Ability: Mirror Armor

This strategy can work, albeit much less consistently than the Skeledirge one. Just use Reflect whenever necessary to reduce this 7-star Tera Raid's damage output in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You have plenty of options for defeating this challenging foe, especially since this guide was written just a little bit after the Tera Raid Battle Event debuted. New strategies will likely be discovered by then.

