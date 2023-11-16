How to solo defeat Absol in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Absol is a Hoenn region native who was introduced to the world of Pokemon GO in December 2017 along with the first set of critters from the region. It has since then made occasional appearances in Niantic's mobile game. The creature is available in its shiny form as well as its Shadow form. 2023's Fashion Week event brings players the chance to fight Absol in 3-star raids and capture a special costumed version of this fascinating Pocket Monster.

3-star raids in Pokemon GO are a challenge that many players wish to undertake alone. Considering that the critters you face here aren't legendaries and have a much lower HP pool than 5-star raid bosses, you have a solid chance of coming out on top as a solo raider. This article will tell you the best counters to the Disaster Pokemon if you wish to take it down on your own.

Everything you need to know about taking down Absol raids in Pokemon GO on your own

Absol in the anime (Image via TPC)

Absol is a Dark-type Pocket Monster, leaving it vulnerable to Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type attacks. The critter resists Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type attacks.

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Absol will have a total combat power of 18,195. With a base Attack stat of 246, it also hits like a truck. Luckily for trainers looking to take it down alone, it is frail defensively and has a base Defense of only 120. Like other raid bosses of this level, it has a maximum HP of 3,600. You will have 180 seconds to take down Absol.

Absol may use either Snarl or Psycho Cut as its Fast Attack. Its possible Charged Attacks include Dark Pulse, Mega Horn, Payback, and Thunder. Having a lineup of powerful Fairy-type attackers will allow you to exert offensive pressure while taking minimal damage in return. This is useful in terms of saving time and resources.

The following counters are best suited for this 3-star raid:

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Primarina with Charm and Moonblast

Sylveon with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

If you are unable to form a team with just high-level Fairies, you can also fill the empty spots with the following (or similar creatures):

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

While fighting 3-star Absol on your own in Pokemon GO, you should also make sure to have enough Max Revives so that you don't end up wasting time separately reviving and healing members of your team.

Check out what else Pokemon GO has in store for you in November 2023.