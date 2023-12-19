How to solo defeat Cetoddle in Pokemon GO Raids

With the winter season in full swing, Niantic is releasing some seasonally appropriate creatures in Pokemon GO to coincide with its wave of winter and holiday-themed events. One of these creatures players may find themselves encountering or wanting to encounter is Cetoddle.

One of the newest creatures to come to the franchise, Cetoddle debuted in the base game for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With The Indigo Disk finally released, the hype for the Paldea region is at a new peak, resulting in Niantic wanting a slice of the action. However, some players may not know how to go about challenging this creature when its raids debut in the coming week.

Can you solo defeat Cetoddle in Pokemon GO?

Cetoddle's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Cetoddle will be appearing as a 1-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, so most players should be able to take it out fairly easily without much issue. Cetoddle is a pure Ice-type Pokemon whose biggest asset is its massive Stamina. With this in mind, using creatures with potent attacking power and super-effective Charged Attacks is the key to victory.

Cetoddle is weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. Thankfully, there are tons of strong Pokemon that can hit this creature where it hurts. Mega Charizard X or Y is probably the best possible option but may be unnecessary. More standard choices like Lucario, Rhyperior, Golem, or Flareon will be good enough for newer players who may not have access to Mega Evolutions.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to obtain a Shiny Cetoddle through raids in Pokemon GO at the time of writing. Since Cetoddle will be a new edition, Niantic will most likely hold off on adding its shiny variant until next year's winter season.

How to beat Cetoddle with other players in Raid Battles

Although multiple players are not required to take down Cetoddle, newer players may want to seek assistance from at least one other player. Regarding countering Cetoddle in a group setting, the battle only gets easier with more players around. As such, a lot of the counters and strategies transfer between soloing Cetoddle and fighting it with a group.

Here is a list of some recommended counters of various types that you can use for this Raid Battle in Pokemon GO:

Fire-type Counters

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Rock-type Counters

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Steel-type Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Meteor Beam

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Fighting-type Counters

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

These particular creatures are not required to take down Cetoddle, but they are some of the best possible options you can use for this fight in Pokemon GO.