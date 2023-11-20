How to solo defeat Lucario in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO’s three-star raids currently feature Lucario as the raid boss. It remains unclear how long this Pocket Monster is going to stay in the raids. So, you should definitely prepare for this raid boss. Being one of the hardest-hitting Fighting- and Steel-type attackers, Lucario is amazing in both PvP and PvE battles. If you do not have the critter, you must capitalize on this opportunity.

This article will take a look at everything you need to defeat Lucario solo in GO.

Can you solo defeat Lucario as a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO?

Lucario in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a 3-star raid boss, this beast will have a Combat Power (CP) of 3,600. Although the critter has a massive attack stat, you can still defeat it without assistance.

What are the best counters for Lucario in Pokemon GO?

Lucario is a dual Fighting- and Steel-type monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Ground

It is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Poison

Rock

Dark

Dragon

Grass

Ice

Normal

Steel

In GO, Lucario has the following base statistics:

Attack: 236

Defense: 144

Stamina: 172

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Lucario as a raid boss:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades

Mud Shot + Precipice Blades Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin + Blast Burn

Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Blaziken: Counter + Blast Burn

Counter + Blast Burn Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent

Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent Mega Alakazam: Counter + Focus Blast

Counter + Focus Blast Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power

Mud Shot + Earth Power Keldeo: Low Kick + Sacred Sword

You can easily defeat Lucario solo in GO’s three-star Raids by building a roster with the aforementioned Pocket Monsters. However, you should use critters at level 40 or above to beat Lucario in these raids.

Catch CP of Lucario in Pokemon GO

You can catch it with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted: 1,469 CP to 1,544 CP at level 20

1,469 CP to 1,544 CP at level 20 Cloudy or Snowy weather boosted: 1,837 CP to 1,930 CP at level 25

Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, you can encounter a Shiny Lucario after defeating it in a raid.

