How to solo defeat Mighty Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles

To keep its players invested in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until the release of the upcoming expansion pass, Game Freak has released multiple limited-time Tera Raid Battles. The most recent one features the new Mighty Samurott, which trainers can find in black raid dens.

Many players are considering taking this Tera Raid Battle on with a group of friends or other trainers they find online through the Poke Portal. However, others may not want to bother with the connection process and may find trying the challenge solo more appealing.

Considering that these types of Raid Battles are some of the hardest that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have to offer, players will need to study their opponent before they run head-first into the challenge.

So, what should players keep in mind about Mighty Samurott before challenging it?

Everything to know about facing Mighty Samurott alone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Samurott as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about Mighty Samurott is what makes it so special. Not only is this Raid Boss never seen in the Paldea region, making this chance very special, but it also possesses the unique Bug Tera Typing. This means the Pocket Monster will defensively function as a Bug-type creature.

Being a Tera Bug-type Pokemon, Samurott is weak to Fire, Flying, and Rock-type attacks. However, Fire and Rock-type picks should not solely be used for this battle as Samurott will have access to Water-type attacks due to its base typing. With this being the case, players should bring a powerful Flying-type Pocket Monster into this battle.

One of the best creatures that trainers can bring to this Tera Raid Battle is Corviknight. This creature is often considered one of the best in the franchise. Thankfully, it is not hard to find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as its pre-evolved forms can easily be encountered in early routes of the Paldea region.

Since Samurott will try to spam critical hits due to its access to Focus Energy and high-crit moves like Night Slash, players should consider bringing a creature immune to them if they do not have a Corviknight. A Pocket Monster with Shell Armor, like Klawf, or Battle Armor, like Perrserker, would fit this role nicely.

Perrserker is the better option, thanks to its Steel typing, which grants immunity to many of Samurott's attacks. To get the Galarian Meowth that evolves into this creature, players will need to complete Salvatore's friendship story at the academy. Once it has been completed, Salvatore will give the trainer the Pokemon for free.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest Raid Boss is one of the game's most imposing challenges. While it would be hard to take down, it is not impossible.

Players looking to take Mighty Samurott on solo should either use Corviknight for offense or Perrserker if they intend on being a bit more defensive. However, there are other options; these are merely ideas.

