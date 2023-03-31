Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Samurott: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

Trainers worldwide may now encounter the Formidable Pokemon in the most recent Gen IX games thanks to the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event's first phase, which is presently accessible in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Samurott won't often be available in Paldea. Therefore this event will be its first appearance there via unique Tera Raid Battles. Since the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November 2022, Game Freak's programmers have used the black crystal Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle occasions to bring well-known Gen VIII pocket monsters missing from Gen IX games.

The first iteration of the event saw Charizard appear in Paldea, followed later by Cinderace, Greninja, and Decidueye. This page lists every conceivable item drop from the current Mighty Samurott event. The Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event offers players plenty of valuable in-game goodies.

All possible item drops from the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first phase of the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event started in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Friday, March 31, 2023, at midnight UTC and is scheduled to continue until Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The second part of the event will begin on Friday, April 7, 2023, at midnight UTC and finish on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Samurott with the Mightiest Mark is now appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet

Samurott will carry the Bug Tera Type throughout the tournament, so trainers must adequately prepare to take down the dangerous pocket monster. For this Tera Raid Fight, Koraidon, Annihilape, and Bellibolt are the greatest viable countermeasures.

Trainers who triumph in the Tera Raid Battle will also receive various in-game goods besides Samurott. These are what they are:

Base Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Bug Tera Shard

TM088 [can be achieved only once]

Ability Patch [can be performed only once]

Random Item Drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Protein

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Lonely Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Bug Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

With the arrival of Samurott in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can also get their hands on Oshawott by breeding the former with a Ditto. The second of three Unova Starter Pokémon is the latter. At level 17, it can develop into Dewott, which at level 36, can evolve into Samurott.

In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

To participate in the current Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle event, players must download the most recent version of the Poke Portal News to their Nintendo Switch. Players may manually upgrade by going to the Mystery Gift option in the in-game X menu and choosing Poke Portal News, even though the update should happen automatically.

Players will also need to ensure they have a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to group with other trainers online to take down Samurott in the Tera Raid Battle event.

