How to solo defeat Sawk in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Enthusiasts can get Sawk in Pokemon GO by beating its 3-star raids. Winning this raid is possible; anybody can go solo against this Fighting-type Pokemon with counters. Its type weaknesses should be exploited to the maximum if you’re attempting these 3-star raids alone. Unless the right counters are ready, one can confidently take down Sawk in its own PvP games.

Solo trainers will have plenty of opportunities to encounter and catch Sawk in the upcoming Sawk raids, starting at 10 a.m. local time on May 6, 2024, and ending at 10 a.m. local time on May 6, 2024. This guide will detail the counters and defeating strategies for Swak in Pokemon GO.

Use effective counters to beat Pokemon GO Sawk 3-star raids alone

Proper counters help win Pokemon GO Sawk 3-star raids all by yourself (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though one can win Swak raids in Pokemon GO without a team, you should use effective counters. Actually, super-effective Pokemon against Sawk is crucial to conquer this raid. It is a region-exclusive entity and a single Fighting-type critter.

By exploiting Swak's type weaknesses, solo players can defeat it in the game. The raid monster is vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. Thus, these moves make your Sawk raid counters solid and reliable.

Outside of the raid battle, Sawk has a max CP of 3152, an attack stat of 231, a Defense stat of 153, and a Stamina stat of 153. However, its raid CP will be much higher, and its stamina will increase to greater numbers. Thus, solo Pokemon GO trainers should always focus on using high-level Pokemon and their best moves.

Even when faced with counters, Sawk demonstrates resilience. It will fight back with the following Fast and Charged Moves:

Fast Attacks : Low Kick and Poison Jab

: Low Kick and Poison Jab Charge Attacks: Brick Break, Low Sweep, Body Slam, and Focus Blast

The 3-star raid monster will use these moves to damage your raid party. Thus, you should dodge them and stick to the battle plan of conquering Saw raids.

Best counters to beat Swak raids in Pokemon GO

Sawk is on the verge of losing a match in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Raid counters for Swak do more damage with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect on service. This effect increases the damage output of a move by 1.2x.

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Lunala: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Honchcrow: Peck and Sky Attack

Hoppa Confined: Confusion and Psychic

Therian Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly

After catching a Sawk, you should change its Fast and Charged Moves to Low Lick and Focus Blast for PvE play.