5 super-effective Pokemon against Aggron in Pokemon GO

Super-effective Pokemon counters for Aggron in Pokemon GO deal significant damage with their moves. The rhino-like Pokemon is 256% weak to Fighting and Ground-type and 160% vulnerable to Water-type attacks. From this, we know that Fighting and Ground-type Pocket Monsters and attacks are required to effortlessly take Aggron down. The STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) feature is also an important effect you should utilize to ensure a comfortable lead.

This list focuses on the top five Pokemon that deal the most damage to Aggron in the game. To optimize their performance, you should use a variety of Fast, Charged, and Elite TMs to teach them the most effective moves.

Note: The five highly effective Pokemon for Aggron include Mega, Shadow, and regular counters.

5 best counters for Aggron in Pokemon GO

1) Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon (Image via TPC)

Primal Groudon is the best Pokemon to utilize in a battle against Aggron in Pokemon GO. It has a tremendous Combat Power (CP) of 6672 and is a Legendary Ground and Fire-type creature. Since it is only weak to Rock and Water-type moves, you don’t need to worry about threats from Aggron. On the contrary, Aggron cannot even land a single super-effective move on Ground’s Primal form.

One of the key strategies when battling Aggron is to exploit its weaknesses. Primal Groudon's advantage is further amplified by its ability to use Precipice Blade, a Ground-type attack that generates less energy but deals a lot damage.

Earthquake and Precipice Blade both inflict 140 damage, but the latter is significantly faster and more reliable. When you use Mud Shot and Precipice Blade against Aggron, this combination of attacks yields an impressive 22.74 DPS (Damage Per Second) and 1040.63 TDO (Total Damage Output).

2) Mega Garchomp

Mega Garchomp (Image via TPC)

Mega Garchomp is a Mega-evolved form of Garchomp that belongs to the Dragon and Ground-type in Pokemon GO. Aggron, which is extremely vulnerable to Ground types, cannot escape the counter’s deadly attacks. Once you've taught Mega Garchomp the right moves, you can easily land critical hits.

Even though Aggron can use a Dragon-type Fast Move named Dragon Tail to damage Mega Garchomp, it cannot heavily damage it. Garchomp’s Mega form in Pokemon GO can easily overshadow Aggron with Mud Shot and Earth Power. This combination has a DPS of 19.93, a TDO of 832.6, and a score of 42.4.

3) Shadow Excadrill

Preview of Excadrill (Image via TPC)

Shadow Excadrill, which evolves from Shadow Drilbur, is a non-Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO. This Ground and Steel-type creature boasts a max CP of 3367 and enjoys 15+ buff in Attack stat and -15 debuff in Defense stat. This change in power gives the mole-like critter the upper hand in the fight against Aggron. It can also resist a wide array of moves.

A Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands has 19.92 DPS, 427.5 TDO, and a 37.1 score. As the counter can also benefit from the same type of attack bonus, you will be able to get a higher damage output. One more thing to remember is that none of Aggron’s moves are effective against Shadow Excadrill.

4) Terrakion

Terrakion (Image via TPC)

What’s impressive about Pokemon GO Terrakion is that its typing is similar to Aggron’s type weaknesses: Ground and Fighting. Thus, this leverage allows a countering trainer to exert dominance whenever the Iron Armor Pokemon appears in raids.

Terrakion has a max CP of 4181 with an Attack stat of 260, a Defense stat of 192, and a Stamina stat of 209. Its best moveset for Aggron would be Double Kick and Sacred Sword, dealing 19.48 DPS. It has a TDO of 626.87 and a score of 39.3. The STAB effect further increases the overall TDO, making Terrkion a super-effective Pokemon to include in a team for Aggron raids.

Lastly, by being mindful of Aggron’s Steel-type Fast and Charged moves, Iron Tail and Heavy Slam, Terrakion can really prove itself as a worthy contender.

5) Keldeo

Keldeo (Image via TPC)

Keldeo is the last highly effective counter in this list to use in Pokemon GO Aggron PvE gameplay. It is a Mythical Pokemon with access to three Fighting-type Attacks, two of which are Charged Moves. This counter will be more valuable in the future if Niantic manages to present more Fighting-type moves for it. Still, without that update, Keldeo is able to land powerful hits on Aggron.

As you already have this counter that boasts a max CP of 4181 and an Attack-centric stat spread, it becomes easy to defeat Aggron. The best moveset for Keldeo in PvE play is Low Kick and Sacred Sword, with a DPS of 18.55, a TDO of 596.88, and a score of 37.4. Truly, this super-effective Pokemon is a go-to creature to include in your Pokemon GO Team for Aggron.