Pokemon GO Terrakion PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Terrakion is a Fighting and Rock-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, boasting a 260 attack stat. The latter marks the beast as one of the hardest-hitting Fighting/Rock-type Pocket Monsters. However, with a defense stat of 192, it is not the bulkiest creature out there. Nevertheless, it is still preferred in some PvE and PvP scenarios.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Terrakion in GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters that you can use against Terrakion in GO.

Best PvE moveset for Terrakion in Pokemon GO

Terrakion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Terrakion

The best offensive PvE moveset for Terrakion in Pokemon GO will be Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Rock Slide as the Charged moves.

You will primarily be using Double Kick and Sacred Sword as the main moves for Terrakion. Since they match the elemental typing of Terrakion, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Terrakion

Since Terrakion has legendary status, you cannot use it for Gym defense. As a result, you will not need to build a Terrakion for defensive purposes.

Best PvP moveset for Terrakion in Pokemon GO

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Rock Slide and Sacred Sword as the Charged moves, will be the best PvP moveset for Terrakion in GO.

All these moves will have Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) as they belong to Fighting and Rock elemental typings.

Terrakion's strengths and weaknesses

Given that Terrakion is a Fighting and Rock-type beast, it is vulnerable to the following typings:

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Psychic

Steel

Water

Terrakion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fire

Normal

Poison

Rock

All moves that Terrakion can learn in Pokemon GO

Terrakion can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Smack Down

Zen Headbutt

Double Kick

Charged moves:

Terrakion can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Close Combat

Earthquake

Rock Slide

Sacred Sword

Best counters for Terrakion in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Terrakion if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Venusaur

Mewtwo

Mega Lopunny

Mega Slowbro

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that will do well in Terrakion raids and encounters.