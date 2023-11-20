Pokemon GO Terrakion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Terrakion is one of the four Pokemon that make up the Swords of Justice, and it is returning to Pokemon GO this week. This legendary ram-like monster will be returning to GO’s five-star raids. You can find Terrakion in Pokemon Gyms hosting five-star raids from Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can also participate in Terrakion Raid hour on November 29, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters against Terrakion. We will also talk about the critter's moveset and weaknesses.

What are the best monsters to counter Terrakion in Pokemon GO?

Terrakion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Fighting- and Rock-type beast, Terrakion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Psychic

Steel

Water

Terrakion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fire

Normal

Poison

Rock

Recommended counters to beat Terrakion in raids

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Venusaur

Mewtwo

Mega Lopunny

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Scizor

Terrakion

Mega Aggron

Kartana

Metagross

What are the best moves to beat Terrakion in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Terrakion is vulnerable to Fairy-, Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Psychic-, Steel-, and Water-type creatures. So, you can counter the critter with moves from these elemental typings.

Fast moves

Mud Shot

Counter

Fire Spin

Fire Fang

Mud Slap

Double Kick

Air Slash

Low Kick

Incinerate

Psycho Cut

Charged moves

Psychic

Earth Power

Focus Blast

Dynamic Punch

Energy Ball

Power Whip

Dazzling Gleam

Aura Sphere

Leaf Blade

Sacred Sword

Hydro Pump

Terrakion’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Swords of Justice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion can learn the following Fast moves:

Smack Down

Zen Headbutt

Double Kick

Terrakion can learn the following Charged moves:

Close Combat

Earthquake

Rock Slide

Sacred Sword

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Terrakion

Terrakion will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,553 CP to 2,641 CP at level 25 with cloudy or partly cloudy weather boost

2,553 CP to 2,641 CP at level 25 with cloudy or partly cloudy weather boost

Can you solo defeat Terrakion in Pokemon GO?

Terrakion has an attack stat of 260 and a defense stat of 192. So, while the critter can hit really hard, defeating it alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.

Can Terrakion be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Terrakion will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Terrakion once out of 20 encounters.