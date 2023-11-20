Pokemon
Pokemon GO Terrakion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 20, 2023 19:12 GMT
terrakion raid guide
Terrakion raid guide (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion is one of the four Pokemon that make up the Swords of Justice, and it is returning to Pokemon GO this week. This legendary ram-like monster will be returning to GO’s five-star raids. You can find Terrakion in Pokemon Gyms hosting five-star raids from Thursday, November 23, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time.

You can also participate in Terrakion Raid hour on November 29, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters against Terrakion. We will also talk about the critter's moveset and weaknesses.

What are the best monsters to counter Terrakion in Pokemon GO?

Terrakion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a dual Fighting- and Rock-type beast, Terrakion is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings:

  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Psychic
  • Steel
  • Water

Terrakion is resistant to the following elemental typings:

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Fire
  • Normal
  • Poison
  • Rock

Recommended counters to beat Terrakion in raids

  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Latios
  • Mega Latias
  • Mega Blastoise
  • Mega Gyarados
  • Mega Venusaur
  • Mewtwo
  • Mega Lopunny
  • Mega Slowbro
  • Mega Gengar
  • Mega Scizor
  • Terrakion
  • Mega Aggron
  • Kartana
  • Metagross

What are the best moves to beat Terrakion in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Terrakion is vulnerable to Fairy-, Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Psychic-, Steel-, and Water-type creatures. So, you can counter the critter with moves from these elemental typings.

Fast moves

  • Mud Shot
  • Counter
  • Fire Spin
  • Fire Fang
  • Mud Slap
  • Double Kick
  • Air Slash
  • Low Kick
  • Incinerate
  • Psycho Cut

Charged moves

  • Psychic
  • Earth Power
  • Focus Blast
  • Dynamic Punch
  • Energy Ball
  • Power Whip
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Aura Sphere
  • Leaf Blade
  • Sacred Sword
  • Hydro Pump

Terrakion’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Swords of Justice in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion can learn the following Fast moves:

  • Smack Down
  • Zen Headbutt
  • Double Kick

Terrakion can learn the following Charged moves:

  • Close Combat
  • Earthquake
  • Rock Slide
  • Sacred Sword

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Terrakion

Terrakion will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,553 CP to 2,641 CP at level 25 with cloudy or partly cloudy weather boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 2,026 CP to 2,113 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Terrakion in Pokemon GO?

Terrakion has an attack stat of 260 and a defense stat of 192. So, while the critter can hit really hard, defeating it alone won’t be hard if you have high-level counters in your raid team.

Can Terrakion be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Terrakion will have a shiny variant. If lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Terrakion once out of 20 encounters.

