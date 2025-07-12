Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is making its debut in the game on Saturday, July 12, 2025. As part of Raid Day, Hisuian Lilligant can be encountered from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As such, players willing to take on this alternate form of the critter will need a guide with the right information to take it down for a chance to catch and add it to their team.
In this raid guide for Hisuian Lilligant, we explain everything you need to know, including counters, shiny odds, CP values, and much more.
What are the best options to counter Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant?
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for this raid:
* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught through TM or accessed through a Community Day Event
Recommended Legendary counters for this raid:
Recommended Shadow counters for this raid:
Also read: Pokemon GO ends support for 32-bit Android phones: What does that mean and all you need to know
Can you solo Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon GO raids?
As Hisuian Lilligant has an exploitable dual typing in Grass/Fighting, which gives it a double weakness to Flying-type foes, it is possible to solo it with the counters listed above.
However, if you don't have the best Pokemon for the raid, it would be best to bring a friend to help out.
What are Hisuian Lilligant's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
As a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon, Hisuian Lilligant is weak to the following types in Pokemon GO:
- Flying
- Fire
- Poison
- Psychic
- Ice
- Fairy
- Bug
It resists the following types:
- Grass
- Ground
- Rock
- Dark
- Electric
- Water
For more useful information on Hisuian Lilligant's type matchups, consider using our Type Calculator.
Shiny odds from Hisuian Lilligant raids in Pokemon GO
Players can encounter shiny Hisuian Lilligant from raids. There is a 1/64 chance for a trainer to get a shiny Hisuian Lilligant after completing a raid.
100% CP from Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raids (hundo CP)
Here are the CP ranges for Hisuian Lilligant from raids:
- Weather boosted: 1,705 - 1,794 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,364 - 1,435 CP at level 20
Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant: Stats, moves, and more
Here are Hisuian Lilligant's stats in Pokemon GO:
- Atk: 214
- Def: 155
- HP: 172
- Max CP: 2883
The creature can learn the following Fast Attacks:
- Bullet Seed
- Magical Leaf
Here are its Charged Attacks:
- Petal Blizzard
- Solar Beam
- Close Combat
- Upper Hand
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨