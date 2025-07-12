  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Akash Sil
Published Jul 12, 2025 06:05 GMT
Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is making its debut in the game on Saturday, July 12, 2025. As part of Raid Day, Hisuian Lilligant can be encountered from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As such, players willing to take on this alternate form of the critter will need a guide with the right information to take it down for a chance to catch and add it to their team.

Ad

In this raid guide for Hisuian Lilligant, we explain everything you need to know, including counters, shiny odds, CP values, and much more.

sk promotional banner

What are the best options to counter Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant?

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is coming to raids (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is coming to raids (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for this raid:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Mega PidgeotGust*Brave Bird
Mega SalamenceFire FangFly
Mega Charizard YAir SlashBlast Burn*
Mega BlazikenFire SpinBrave Bird
Mega AlakazamConfusionPsychic*
Ad

* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught through TM or accessed through a Community Day Event

Recommended Legendary counters for this raid:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy WindFly
YveltalGustOblivion Wing*
Galarian ArticunoPsycho CutFly
Therian Forme TornadusGustBleakwind Storm*
Moltres
Wing AttackSky Attack*
Ad

Recommended Shadow counters for this raid:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Shadow Staraptor
Gust*Fly
Shadow Moltres
Wing AttackSky Attack*
Shadow Salamence
Fire FangFly
Shadow Honchkrow
PeckSky Attack
Shadow Unfezant
Air SlashSky Attack
Shadow Zapdos
Thunder Shock*Drill Peck
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO ends support for 32-bit Android phones: What does that mean and all you need to know

Can you solo Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon GO raids?

As Hisuian Lilligant has an exploitable dual typing in Grass/Fighting, which gives it a double weakness to Flying-type foes, it is possible to solo it with the counters listed above.

However, if you don't have the best Pokemon for the raid, it would be best to bring a friend to help out.

Ad

What are Hisuian Lilligant's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Lilligant type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Hisuian Lilligant type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon, Hisuian Lilligant is weak to the following types in Pokemon GO:

Ad
  • Flying
  • Fire
  • Poison
  • Psychic
  • Ice
  • Fairy
  • Bug

It resists the following types:

  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Rock
  • Dark
  • Electric
  • Water

For more useful information on Hisuian Lilligant's type matchups, consider using our Type Calculator.

Shiny odds from Hisuian Lilligant raids in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Lilligant and its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Hisuian Lilligant and its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players can encounter shiny Hisuian Lilligant from raids. There is a 1/64 chance for a trainer to get a shiny Hisuian Lilligant after completing a raid.

Ad

100% CP from Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raids (hundo CP)

Here are the CP ranges for Hisuian Lilligant from raids:

  • Weather boosted: 1,705 - 1,794 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,364 - 1,435 CP at level 20

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant: Stats, moves, and more

Hisuian Lilligant as a boss in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)
Hisuian Lilligant as a boss in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Here are Hisuian Lilligant's stats in Pokemon GO:

Ad
  • Atk: 214
  • Def: 155
  • HP: 172
  • Max CP: 2883

The creature can learn the following Fast Attacks:

  • Bullet Seed
  • Magical Leaf

Here are its Charged Attacks:

  • Petal Blizzard
  • Solar Beam
  • Close Combat
  • Upper Hand

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications