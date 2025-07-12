Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raid guide: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is making its debut in the game on Saturday, July 12, 2025. As part of Raid Day, Hisuian Lilligant can be encountered from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. As such, players willing to take on this alternate form of the critter will need a guide with the right information to take it down for a chance to catch and add it to their team.

In this raid guide for Hisuian Lilligant, we explain everything you need to know, including counters, shiny odds, CP values, and much more.

What are the best options to counter Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant?

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant is coming to raids (Image via TPC)

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for this raid:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Mega Pidgeot Gust* Brave Bird Mega Salamence Fire Fang Fly Mega Charizard Y Air Slash Blast Burn* Mega Blaziken Fire Spin Brave Bird Mega Alakazam Confusion Psychic*

* indicates Legacy Move that needs to be taught through TM or accessed through a Community Day Event

Recommended Legendary counters for this raid:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Fly Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing* Galarian Articuno Psycho Cut Fly Therian Forme Tornadus Gust Bleakwind Storm* Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack*

Recommended Shadow counters for this raid:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Shadow Staraptor Gust* Fly Shadow Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack* Shadow Salamence Fire Fang Fly Shadow Honchkrow Peck Sky Attack Shadow Unfezant Air Slash Sky Attack Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock* Drill Peck

Can you solo Hisuian Lilligant in Pokemon GO raids?

As Hisuian Lilligant has an exploitable dual typing in Grass/Fighting, which gives it a double weakness to Flying-type foes, it is possible to solo it with the counters listed above.

However, if you don't have the best Pokemon for the raid, it would be best to bring a friend to help out.

What are Hisuian Lilligant's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Lilligant type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon, Hisuian Lilligant is weak to the following types in Pokemon GO:

Flying

Fire

Poison

Psychic

Ice

Fairy

Bug

It resists the following types:

Grass

Ground

Rock

Dark

Electric

Water

For more useful information on Hisuian Lilligant's type matchups, consider using our Type Calculator.

Shiny odds from Hisuian Lilligant raids in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Lilligant and its shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players can encounter shiny Hisuian Lilligant from raids. There is a 1/64 chance for a trainer to get a shiny Hisuian Lilligant after completing a raid.

100% CP from Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant raids (hundo CP)

Here are the CP ranges for Hisuian Lilligant from raids:

Weather boosted: 1,705 - 1,794 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost

1,705 - 1,794 CP at level 25 with sunny or cloudy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,364 - 1,435 CP at level 20

Pokemon GO Hisuian Lilligant: Stats, moves, and more

Hisuian Lilligant as a boss in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Here are Hisuian Lilligant's stats in Pokemon GO:

Atk: 214

214 Def: 155

155 HP: 172

172 Max CP: 2883

The creature can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Bullet Seed

Magical Leaf

Here are its Charged Attacks:

Petal Blizzard

Solar Beam

Close Combat

Upper Hand

