Pokemon GO ends support for 32-bit Android phones: What does that mean and all you need to know

Since its 2016 release, Pokemon GO has continued to grow, releasing new content, seasonal events, and technical revisions to ensure that the experience remains fresh for players. Moving forward with the game, compatibility with newer technologies is becoming even more critical.
In an effort to optimize performance and facilitate future development, Pokemon GO has stated that the game will no longer support 32-bit Android devices in the near future.
This alteration is part of an overall move to focus more on newer operating systems and devices. Here's what you need to know if you or someone you know is playing on an older device.
What are the changes in Pokemon GO for 32-bit Android users?
Since March 2025, Pokemon GO has started discontinuing support for 32-bit Android devices. The initial cut is for users who installed it from the Samsung Galaxy Store, followed by those users who got it from the Google Play Store, with their support set to cease at the end of July 2025.
This change does not impact players on:
- 64-bit Android devices
- Any iOS device
No action is required if you fall into those unaffected groups. However, if you're still gaming on a 32-bit Android device, you'll have to make some alterations in order to carry on as a Pokemon player.
Pokemon GO changes for 32-bit Android users: What devices are affected?
While the list is not exhaustive, here are some examples of devices that will lose access:
- Samsung: Galaxy S4, Galaxy S5, Note 3, Galaxy J3
- Sony: Xperia Z2, Xperia Z3
- Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen)
- LG: Fortune, Tribute
- OnePlus: One
- HTC: One (M8)
- ZTE: Overture 3
- Other: Many Android devices released prior to 2015
If your phone is on this list or similar in age/specs, it’s likely a 32-bit device.
Pokemon GO: What happens if you’re using a 32-bit device?
Once the update rolls out:
- You will no longer be able to open or play Pokemon GO on that device.
- Everything you've unlocked, earned, and accumulated via your account will remain — but you'll need to change to a supported device to access them.
The developers advise players to:
- Secure your login information before making the switch.
- Migrate to a 64-bit Android or iOS device to continue playing seamlessly.
- Visit the GO Help Center for more details and an extended list of impacted devices.
Why is this happening?
Phasing out older technology benefits GO with:
- Improve game performance
- Introducing newer features with fewer technical limitations
- Allocate development resources more effectively
This decision aligns with broader trends in mobile gaming and app development, where legacy hardware often holds back innovation.
