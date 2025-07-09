Pokemon Presents leaks suggest GO Paradox debut, new TCG Pocket set, and more

With the next Pokemon Presents announcement set for July 22, 2025, fans are abuzz with excitement. As usual, rumors are running wild and giving us a glimpse of what to expect. Although all of the details are unconfirmed and should be approached with caution, the person behind the leak, @soulsilverart on X, has released fairly reasonable theories in the past. But again, nothing is confirmed until The Pokemon Company says something officially.

We take a closer look at what the latest supposed leak tells us about the franchise's future endeavors in games, mobile applications, and the world of trading cards.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

New Pokemon Pokedex mobile app

From the leak, a new Pokedex for mobile is in the works. This application is said to provide a full Pokedex and newly written lore entries for all species. The highlight, though, is that it includes augmented reality (AR) features, making Pokemon appear in your surroundings using your phone's camera.

More information for Pokemon Champions

We may get more information on Champions (Image via TPC)

The leak claims there will be a new trailer for Champions, an upcoming strategy spin-off for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android that is multiplayer-centered. No release date is officially revealed yet, but further details are allegedly planned to be released at the Pokemon World Championships later this year.

Pokemon TCG Pocket set: Golden Flames & Silver Waves

Next TCG Pocket leaked to focus on Gen II (Image via TPC)

TCG Pocket fans might have something to look forward to with a new set purportedly named Golden Flames and Silver Waves. Although no leaked official description or artwork is present, the theme will most likely pay homage to Ho-Oh and Lugia, two of the Gen II Legendaries that have yet to debut in TCG Pocket. Should it be true, it also means this upcoming expansion would have a Generation II theme.

Additionally, the leak asserts that the trading system will see some changes: a much-requested alteration in the community.

Pokemon Sleep Pro Mode

New potential mode in the sleep tracking app (Image via TPC)

Although unsubstantiated, the introduction of a "Pro Mode" for Pokemon Sleep has also been leaked. There is no information available, but it could bring more informed sleep analysis, competitive tools, or incentives for regular use.

Paradox creatures might come to Pokemon GO

Go's 9th Anniversary poster (Image via TPC)

In what might be one of the more intriguing developments, the leak states that Paradox creatures are finally going to make their appearance in GO. This is consistent with earlier teases, such as Great Tusk and Iron Treads' appearance in the game's 9th Anniversary poster. Neither of them are confirmed, but their visual inclusion does suggest that something does possibly exist.

Pokemon Unite Adds Deoxys, Sceptile, and Aggron

Unite may add more playable characters after the Eon Duo (Image via TPC)

On the Unite side of Pokemon, the leak states three new potential additions: Deoxys, Sceptile, and Aggron. These would be the completion of the summer roster following the recently announced Latias and Latios.

Sceptile and Aggron would both be easy to fit into Speedster and All-Rounder positions, respectively.

Deoxys, on the other hand, would be an interesting design problem with its multiple forms. If done well, it could potentially be one of the most versatile characters to ever play.

Pokemon Masters EX: Sada and Turo Sync Pairs

Masters could potentially include Gen IX professors (Image via TPC)

The leak also speaks of potential new Sync Pairs for Masters EX, Olim and Futu — Japanese names for Professor Sada and Professor Turo from Scarlet and Violet. It's fair to assume that their individual partners could be Koraidon and Miraidon.

Physical TCG update: Black Bolt and White Flare

Black Bolt and White Flare sets as revealed (Image via TPC)

New physical TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet: Black Bolt and White Flare, are launching on July 18, 2025. Though these sets are already announced, this leak reaffirms their position in the upcoming Presents, possibly along with new card reveals.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (Ikkaku) trailer breakdown

Legends: Z-A might reveal new megas during the Presents (Image via TPC)

Lastly, the leak reports a huge new trailer for the upcoming mainline game, referred to as Ikkaku among fans and leakers, the codename for Legends: Z-A. Some highlights from the rumoured trailer include

The introduction of Mega Dragonite, a new Mega Evolution.

A "Detective" mystery character and "Crazy Absol," presumably indicating relevance to the story or special mechanics.

Muscat Rank Battle, a new potential layer in Legends Z-A Royal or competitive format.

More story material and new character developments.

Considering that Legends: Z-A has already revealed the return of Mega Evolutions, new Megas such as Dragonite may revitalize the franchise's battle systems with new strategic complexity.

