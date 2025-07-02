Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary: Everything you need to know

Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary celebration is set to go live worldwide in mid-July. Since its launch on July 19, 2023, Pokemon Sleep has brought a new and fun way of monitoring our sleep. Millions of players have since slept with Snorlax, waking up to fresh Pokemon discoveries and decking out sleep studies with rewards. Now, as the app marks its second anniversary on July 20, 2025, a big celebration awaits.

The celebrations ahead are filled with two thrilling events full of bonuses, the return of popular favorites, and the debut of some crowd-favorite Pokemon. A rundown of all the highlights of Pokemon Sleep's second anniversary follows.

Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary: The Prelude Event

Kick-starting the celebration is the Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary Prelude Event on Monday, July 7, through the early morning of Monday, July 14. This prelude event brings back a few old friends from the celebration last year — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, and their evolutions—who will all increase their appearance rates during sleep tracking.

Players will enjoy the daily rewards of 150 bonus sleep points, among a plethora of other in-game benefits. Here's a brief overview of what players can expect:

Event bonuses (all areas):

Increased appearance rates for specific Pokemon in sleep research.

1.5x Dream Shard rewards from sleep data.

Cooking pots will have 1.5x capacity (and 3x on Sundays ).

(and ). Pokemon of different sleep types can appear despite the player's sleep type of the day.

Pokemon with increased appearance rates:

Sprigatito line : Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada

: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada Fuecoco line : Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge

: Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge Quaxly line: Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

Where you’ll find them:

Greengrass Isle : Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Quaxly

: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Quaxly Cyan Beach : Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

: Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval Taupe Hollow : Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge

: Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge Lapis Lakeside : Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval Old Gold Power Plant: All three lines appear here

Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary Fest - The main event

The flagship event — Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary Fest — officially begins on Monday, July 14 at 3 pm local time and continues through Monday, July 28. The big news? The fan-favorite Gen 3 starter Pokemon — Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip — will finally be adding their names to the roster for the first time in Pokemon Sleep history.

In addition to their introduction, the event guarantees even more in-game rewards at all sleep study sites. Although there is further information to be disclosed in the near future, players can already look forward to some thrilling new sleep friends and enhanced gameplay rewards during the event's duration.

Important notes for players:

Torchic's Curled-Up Sleep revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Daily event reset time: 4 am local time.

4 am local time. Gameplay bonuses only apply for sleep data recorded during the event duration.

If you record your sleep before the event begins and decide to watch it after the event has begun, bonuses will not be added.

If you record your sleep throughout the event and delay watching it once the event is over, bonuses will be added.

Event bonuses will not be active within the tutorial.

In the instance of overlapping events, the highest bonus value will be used.

With Pokemon Sleep 2nd Anniversary set for July 20, the birthday celebration is looking to be the app's largest moment so far. With the Paldea trio back and the eventual release of Hoenn's popular starters on their way, there's never been a better time to revisit your sleep schedule — or begin your dream research journey.

