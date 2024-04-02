How do Pokemon Natures work in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Natures, the familiar personality traits from the mainline games, return to Pokemon Sleep with a twist. Unlike the focus on battling prowess, Pokemon Sleep uses Natures to influence how your slumbering Pokemon companions gather resources and power up. By understanding how Natures work, you can assemble the perfect naptime team to maximize your Pokemon Sleep experience and unlock its secrets faster.

This guide delves into the key areas Natures impact in Pokemon Sleep, from the speed at which your Pokemon collect berries to the effectiveness of their unique skills.

Pokemon Natures in Pokemon Sleep: How is it different?

Unlike the typical battle-focused Natures from the mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Sleep leverages these personality attributes to influence your sleeping Pokemon companions in five distinct ways. Understanding how Natures work can help you create the ideal naptime squad to maximize your Pokemon Sleep experience.

1) Speed of Help

Some of the Pokemon you can encounter in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

The Speed of Help Nature determines how quickly your Pokemon gather berries. A Pokemon with a Nature that improves Speed of Help will become a berry-gathering champion, bringing in more resources to aid your in-game progress. A Pokemon with a Nature that reduces Speed of Help may take longer to harvest berries, thus slowing down your resource gathering.

2) Energy Recovery

Raikou in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

A good night's sleep is important for both you and your Pokemon. Energy Recovery is a Pokemon Nature that determines how much energy your Pokemon recovers after a sleep session. More recovered energy enables them to assist you more frequently throughout the day.

For example, a Pokemon with a favorable Energy Recovery Nature may be able to collect berries or use their unique talents more frequently due to increased energy levels. However, it's important to note that some players argue this stat is less important because sleep cycles naturally refill energy. Ultimately, the importance of Energy Recovery depends on your playstyle and how you utilize your Pokemon team.

3) EXP Gain

Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

While catching 'em all might be the motto in the mainline games, Pokemon Sleep focuses on creating a relaxing sleep experience alongside your Pokemon companions. The EXP Gain Pokemon Nature influences the amount of experience your companion earns from various sources, including sleep studies, candy, and dream shards.

While a Pokemon with a Nature that boosts EXP Gain might seem appealing for faster leveling, the impact on the overall gameplay is relatively minor.

4) Ingredient Finding

Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Sleep is more than just slumber; it's also about discovering new recipes and exploring new regions. The Ingredient Finding Nature determines how frequently your Pokemon discovers special substances while sleeping.

These ingredients can be essential for creating specific recipes or even unlocking new parts of the game. A Pokemon with a Nature that promotes Ingredient Finding could be the key to accessing fascinating new content in Pokemon Sleep.

5) Main Skill Chance

Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep (Image via TPC)

Each creature in Pokemon Sleep possesses a unique sleep skill that can activate during your slumber. These skills can provide various benefits, such as gathering additional resources or boosting your EXP gain. The Main Skill Chance Nature impacts how likely your Pokemon's unique sleep skill is to activate.

Having a Pokemon with a Nature that increases the Main Skill Chance means you'll reap the benefits of these skills more frequently, potentially accelerating your progress in the game.

Pokemon Nature chart in Pokemon Sleep

Here is the chart which shows how all 25 Pokemon Natures work in Pokemon Sleep:

Nature Stat Increase Stat Decrease Adamant Speed of Help Ingredient Finding Bashful --- --- Bold Energy Recovery Speed of Help Brave Speed of Help EXP Gains Calm Main Skill Chance Speed of Help Careful Main Skill Chance Ingredient Finding Docile --- --- Gentle Main Skill Chance Energy Recovery Hardy --- --- Hasty EXP Gains Energy Recovery Impish Energy Recovery Ingredient Finding Jolly EXP Gains Ingredient Finding Lax Energy Recovery Main Skill Chance Lonely Speed of Help Energy Recovery Mild Ingredient Finding Energy Recovery Modest Ingredient Finding Speed of Help Naive EXP Gains Main Skill Chance Naughty Speed of Help Main Skill Chance Quiet Ingredient Finding EXP Gains Quirky --- --- Rash Ingredient Finding Main Skill Chance Relaxed Energy Recovery EXP Gains Sassy Main Skill Chance EXP Gains Serious --- --- Timid EXP Gains Speed of Help

With a strategic understanding of Pokemon Natures in Pokemon Sleep, and the handy chart provided, you can now assemble your dream naptime team. Whether you prioritize a berry-hoarding powerhouse or a skilled ingredient scout, tailoring your Pokemon choices to their Natures will optimize your Pokemon Sleep experience.

The next time you encounter a slumbering Snorlax or a Pikachu with a bedhead, consider their potential Natures—they might just be the key to unlocking a world of restful progress in Pokemon Sleep.