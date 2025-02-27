  • home icon
Pokemon Champions could be the title fans have been waiting for, will be available on Android and iOS

By Jason Parker
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:00 GMT
Pokemon Champions
Pokemon Champions looks to be the successor of the famously popular Pokemon Stadium titles, and it's in development (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Champions might have been some of the biggest news to come out of the Pokemon Day 2025 presentation. While the overall presentation was light on news about major games, this new reveal brings back one of the more popular side games in the franchise, but in a new way. The Stadium titles have always been incredibly popular, and in a rare move, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company also revealed they’re bringing the game to a platform that isn’t a console.

If you’re like us and miss Pokemon Stadium and want a new one, Pokemon Champions is as close as we’re going to get anytime soon. With online play across mobile and the Nintendo Switch, and Pokemon Home support, it’s a good time to be a fan.

Pokemon Champions brings together Tera Forms, Mega Forms, and more in this Stadium spiritual successor

Pokemon Champions — an upcoming title focused on Pokemon battles, instead of an overarching story or badges — was revealed during the Pokemon Presents. Instead, it sounds like we’re getting pure, competitive Pokemon battles.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

youtube-cover
Classic and more modern Pokemon — from Charizard to Aegislash — were represented in the trailer as well. Teraforms from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also appear to be represented, as well as Mega Forms, with Charizard transforming into Mega Charizard X during this most recent trailer.

Unfortunately, information is pretty sparse at this time. We don’t have a release date, but we do know that Game Freak is planning the game, and that the Pokemon Works is developing it. Perhaps the biggest move though is that it will be coming to iOS and Android, alongside the Nintendo Switch.

This grants more people than ever the ability to play Pokemon Champions, and play it in a way that is comfortable for them. The game is focused on the type of classic, core Pokemon battles that fans know and love, so we’re excited to learn more about it.

With Pokemon Home support, it will potentially feel closer to the Pokemon Stadium 1 & 2 releases, where you could upload your team — only you don’t need the Transfer Pak accessory to do it these days. That’s all we know about the upcoming Pokemon battler, but when more is revealed, we’ll keep you in the loop.

