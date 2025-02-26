Pokemon GO giving away 11 free Legendary encounters as compensation for Road to Unova Timed Research glitch

All Pokemon GO players who log in to the game before 10 am local time on March 1, 2025, are eligible to receive 11 free Legendary encounters via the Road to Unova Timed Research. This was announced by the Niantic Support page (on X) on February 26, 2025, as compensation for the glitch that prevented progress in the same Research track. Additionally, the bug has been removed.

Ad

Pokemon GO trainers across the world will receive a copy of the Road to Unova Timed Research with all 11 tiers pre-completed. This article covers everything you can expect from it.

Trainers will now receive two copies of the Pokemon GO Road to Unova Timed Research

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

A glitch that prevented progress in the Pokemon GO Road to Unova Timed Research was reported in the initial days of its release. Niantic acknowledged the issue and has presently shipped a remedy for it. Additionally, the developer gave out a free compensatory copy of the Timed Research, which has all tiers unlocked.

Also read: Pokemon GO Road to Unova preparation guide

Players who had purchased the premium raid ticket had also received a Timed Research that awarded Candy for these Legendaries. Incidentally, the same non-progression glitch affected this quest as well. In the hotfix shipped on February 26, 2025, Niantic also gave a duplicate copy of this Research with all tiers completed.

Ad

As of writing, all players who log in to the game before the event is over can receive two copies of the free Road to Unova Timed Research — one with all tiers unlocked and one that can be completed by winning 11 raids.

The following 11 Legendaries can be readily acquired from the free Timed Research quests by logging in before 10 am local time on March 1, 2025:

Tier 1 - Terrakion

Tier 2 - Cobalion

Tier 3 - Virizion

Tier 4 - Therian Forme Tornadus

Tier 5 - Therian Forme Thundurus

Tier 6 -Therian Forme Landorus

Tier 7 - Genesect

Tier 8 - Genesect (Burn Drive)

Tier 9 - Genesect (Douse Drive)

Tier 10 - Genesect (Shock Drive)

Tier 11 - Genesect (Chill Drive)

Each of these encounters has a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of being shiny. They are also guaranteed to know their exclusive moves. However, they will be at level 20 and not level 15, which has caused considerable grievance among PvP fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨