Pokemon GO Road to Unova preparation guide

Pokemon GO Road to Unova is a weeklong event that starts at 10 am local time on February 24 and ends at 10 am local time on March 1, 2025. It will introduce the GO Tour Pass and the Meloetta Masterwork Research for the global playerbase, feature the Unova starters in the wild, and bring back 5-star raids for all the Unova legendaries.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Pokemon GO Road to Unova event and tells you how to make the most out of them.

Pokemon GO Road to Unova: All features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Snivy [shiny available]

Tepig [shiny available]

Oshawott [shiny available]

Servine

Pignite

Dewott

Raids

One-Star Raids

Snivy [shiny available]

Tepig [shiny available]

Oshawott [shiny available]

Three-Star Raids

Druddigon [shiny available]

Five-Star Raids

Monday, February 24

Genesect [shiny available]

Genesect (Shock Drive) [shiny available]

Genesect (Burn Drive) [shiny available]

Genesect (Chill Drive) [shiny available]

Genesect (Douse Drive) [shiny available]

Tuesday, February 25

Cobalion [shiny available]

Terrakion [shiny available]

Virizion [shiny available]

Wednesday, February 26

Therian Forme Tornadus [shiny available]

Therian Forme Thundurus [shiny available]

Therian Forme Landorus [shiny available]

Thursday, February 27

Reshiram [shiny available]

Friday, February 28

Zekrom [shiny available]

2km Eggs

Roggenrola

Timburr

Karrablast

Shelmet

Larvesta

Event bonuses

General bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20 from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 28, 2025.

There will be no limit on Remote Raids from Saturday, March 1, to Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Featured attacks

Genesect - Normal-type Techno Blast

Shock Drive Genesect - Electric-type Techno Blast

Burn Drive Genesect - Fire-type Techno Blast

Chill Drive Genesect - Ice-type Techno Blast

Douse Drive Genesect - Water-type Techno Blast

Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion - Sacred Sword

Tornadus Therian - Bleakwind Storm

Thundurus Therian - Wildbolt Storm

Landorus Therian - Sandsear Storm

Reshiram - Fusion Flare

Zekrom - Fusion Bolt

Other than this, the Pokemon GO Road to Unova event will feature two event tickets, the Shiny Meloetta Masterwork Research, and a Timed Research featuring all Legendaries from the region — except Zekrom and Reshiram.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Road to Unova

Do the following things to make the most of the Pokemon GO Road to Unova event:

Buy the Raids ticket. All the Unova legendaries are useful in one way or the other. A chance to beat them in raids is an excellent opportunity to capture them.

All the Unova legendaries are useful in one way or the other. A chance to beat them in raids is an excellent opportunity to capture them. Get the GO Tour Pass Deluxe: The Victini encounter is the least impressive reward in it and that's a pretty high baseline. Check out why you should get the GO Tour Pass Deluxe.

The Victini encounter is the least impressive reward in it and that's a pretty high baseline. Check out why you should get the GO Tour Pass Deluxe. Collect the Special Backgrounds: Several legendaries will feature special backgrounds. These make for excellent collectibles.

Several legendaries will feature special backgrounds. These make for excellent collectibles. Get the exclusive moves: As good as the Unova legendaries are in Pokemon GO, they are even better with their signature moves. This event is an excellent opportunity to get them.

