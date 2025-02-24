Are the Pokemon GO Road To Unova tickets worth purchasing?

With the Road to Unova event scheduled from February 24 to March 1, Pokemon GO players have a big decision to make: should they purchase the special event tickets? This event serves as a lead-up to Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global, a free event that will take place on March 1 and 2, 2025. While all trainers can participate in the global event, Niantic is offering optional paid tickets that provide additional bonuses, rewards, and avatar items.

Ad

These tickets cater to different playstyles, with one focusing on raids and the other on egg hatching. But are they worth the cost? In this article, we’ll break down the details of each ticket and help you decide if they are a valuable investment for your Pokemon GO experience.

Pokemon GO Road to Unova Paid Ticket options

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Niantic is offering two separate tickets for purchase, each costing US$5.00 (or the equivalent in your local currency). Players can choose to buy one or both tickets, depending on their interests. The tickets will be available from Monday, February 24, at 10 am to Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time, with bonuses remaining active until Sunday, March 2, at 8 pm local time.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Pass: All rewards, how to earn Tour Points and more

Ad

Road to Unova: Raids Ticket

This ticket is ideal for trainers who enjoy battling in raids. It provides access to event-exclusive Timed Research and raid-themed bonuses, including:

1) Candy XL rewards for Legendary Pokemon:

5 Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Candy XL

10 Reshiram and Zekrom Candy XL

25 Genesect Candy XL

2) Bonuses:

Additional 5,000 XP per completed raid.

per completed raid. 1 additional Candy per raid capture.

1 additional Candy XL per raid capture (for Trainers Level 31+).

per raid capture (for Trainers Level 31+). 2x Stardust from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. 1 extra Raid Pass per day from Gym Photo Discs.

Ad

3) Exclusive Avatar Item: Black and White Joggers

Is the Raid Ticket worth it?

If you regularly participate in raids, this ticket offers excellent value. The extra Raid Pass, 2x Stardust, and Candy XL bonuses are particularly useful for players aiming to power up their Legendary Pokemon. The Genesect Candy XL reward stands out, as Genesect is not as frequently available in raids compared to other Unova Legendaries.

Also read: All costumed Pikachu variants in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Ad

Road to Unova: Hatch Ticket

This ticket is designed for trainers who enjoy hatching eggs, offering exclusive Timed Research and hatching-themed bonuses:

1) Encounters with the following Pokemon (with possible shiny debuts):

Maractus

Sigilyph

Bouffalant

2) Bonuses:

2x Hatch XP

2x Hatch Candy

2x Hatch Stardust

3) Exclusive Avatar Item: Black and White Hoodie

Is the Hatch Ticket Worth It?

For trainers who enjoy hatching eggs, this ticket is tempting. The introduction of shiny Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant makes it particularly exciting for shiny collectors. Additionally, the 2x Hatch Candy and Stardust bonuses can be beneficial for trainers looking to strengthen their team.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Egg pool, and top Pokemon to hatch

Final verdict: should you buy a Road to Unova Ticket?

Road to Unova Ticket as seen in the web store (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Buy the Raid Ticket if:

Ad

You actively participate in raids.

You need more Candy XL for Unova Legendaries.

for Unova Legendaries. You want extra Stardust and XP for completing raids.

for completing raids. The Genesect Candy XL reward interests you.

Buy the Hatch Ticket if:

You frequently hatch eggs and want extra XP, Candy, and Stardust .

. You’re a shiny hunter and want the new shiny Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant .

. You like collecting exclusive avatar items.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova: Shiny odds of all featured Pocket Monsters

Ad

Ultimately, the value of these tickets depends on your playstyle. If you’re a dedicated raider, the Raid Ticket offers solid value. Likewise, if you love hatching eggs and shiny hunting, the Hatch Ticket is a great investment. For those who engage in both activities, buying both tickets could enhance the entire Road to Unova experience.

However, casual players who don’t raid or hatch frequently might want to skip these purchases and enjoy the free Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global event instead.

Ad

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨