Pokemon GO Tour Pass: All rewards, how to earn tour points, and more

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass has been finally introduced in-game after being teased for a month. Pokemon GO Tour events have always been an exciting time for Trainers, offering unique rewards and special encounters. With the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global event set to arrive soon, Niantic is introducing a new way to enhance your experience: the Tour Pass.

Participating in various activities will let you accumulate Tour Points and progress through the reward tiers of the pass. The event runs from February 24 to March 2, 2025, during which Trainers have a chance to earn valuable bonuses and special encounters.

For those looking for even greater benefits, upgrading to the Tour Pass Deluxe offers exclusive perks, including an encounter with Victini (the Victory Pokemon) and a brand-new item called the Lucky Trinket. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tour Pass, how to earn points, and the rewards you can unlock.

What is the Pokemon GO Tour Pass?

Tour Pass as officially revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Tour Pass is a free, limited-time progression system available to all Trainers during Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global. By collecting Tour Points, you can unlock various rewards, increase your event bonuses, and rank up throughout the event.

The Tour Pass will automatically be granted to all Trainers at no cost on February 24, 2025, at 10:00 am local time.

You can earn Tour Points and progress through the reward tiers until March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

Be sure to claim all rewards before they expire on March 9, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

What is the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe?

The Tour Pass Deluxe is a paid upgrade, offering additional rewards and faster progression. Trainers who purchase this pass will receive extra benefits like:

An immediate encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Victini

Access to all rewards from both the free Tour Pass and Tour Pass Deluxe

A brand-new item called the Lucky Trinket, awarded upon reaching the final milestone

Faster Tour Point accumulation through exclusive bonuses

Like the free Tour Pass, all rewards from the Tour Pass Deluxe must be claimed by March 9, 2025.

Pokemon GO Tour Pass: How to earn Tour Points

Deluxe users get to encounter Mythical Pokemon Victini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tour Points are essential for progressing through the Tour Pass tiers and unlocking rewards. Trainers can earn Tour Points in two primary ways:

1) Standard gameplay: Completing regular in-game activities will grant Tour Points:

Catching a Pokemon: 1 Point

Hatching an Egg: 5 Points

Catching a Legendary Pokemon: 10 Points

2) Pass tasks: These are special event-themed tasks that refresh daily. Here are their details:

Available from February 24, 2025, at 10 am to February 28, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time.

Refresh every hour from 10 am to 5 am during Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global.

Pokemon GO Tour Pass: Ranking up, and rewards

As you accumulate Tour Points, you’ll progress through different tiers made up of Minor and Major Milestones.

Minor Milestones offer smaller rewards like Pokemon encounters, Poke Balls, and Pokemon Candy.

offer smaller rewards like Pokemon encounters, Poke Balls, and Pokemon Candy. Major Milestones unlock bigger bonuses, such as stickers, avatar items, and unique encounters.

unlock bigger bonuses, such as stickers, avatar items, and unique encounters. Catch XP Bonuses increase at Major Milestones:

increase at Major Milestones: 1.5× Catch XP at Tier 2

at Tier 2 2× Catch XP at Tier 3

at Tier 3 3× Catch XP at Tier 4

Exclusive rewards

Final reward for the free Tour Pass : A special encounter with Zorua, with a chance for it to be Shiny.

: A special encounter with Zorua, with a chance for it to be Shiny. Final reward for Tour Pass Deluxe: The Lucky Trinket, a brand-new item in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Tour Pass: What is a Lucky Trinket?

Lucky Trinket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lucky Trinket is a limited-time item available exclusively through the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe. It allows you to turn one friend into a Lucky Friend, even if you haven’t reached Best Friends status. Once activated, your next trade with that friend will result in both Pokemon becoming Lucky Pokemon.

The Lucky Trinket expires on March 9, 2025, at 6 pm local time, so use it before then.

Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe pricing and bundles

Trainers who don't mind paying to maximize their rewards can choose from two options:

1) Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe – 14.99 USD (or local equivalent)

Victini encounter

Event-themed Pokemon encounters

Event-themed avatar item

One Lucky Trinket

2) Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks – 19.99 USD (or local equivalent)

Includes everything in Tour Pass Deluxe

Instantly unlocks 10 reward tiers

Should you buy the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe?

For dedicated Pokemon GO players, the Tour Pass Deluxe provides an excellent way to maximize event rewards. With a guaranteed Victini encounter, bonus items, and a chance to earn the exclusive Lucky Trinket, it may be worth the investment for those looking to enhance their Unova Tour experience.

However, free-to-play players can still enjoy numerous rewards by ranking up their standard Tour Pass. With so many rewards and exclusive items up for grabs, Pokemon GO Tour: Unova – Global promises to be an exciting event for all Trainers.

However, don’t forget to claim all your rewards before they expire on March 9, 2025.

