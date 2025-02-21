All costumed Pikachu variants in Pokemon GO Tour Unova, and how to get them

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova is bringing exciting content for trainers, including four special costumed Pikachu variants inspired by iconic characters from the Unova region. Whether you’re attending the GO Tour Unova – Los Angeles 2025 or New Taipei City 2025 from February 21 to February 23 or participating in the global event on March 1 and 2, you’ll have multiple chances to catch these exclusive forms.

Costumed Pikachu have always been a popular part of Pokemon GO events, adding a collectible aspect to the game for both casual and hardcore players. This time, Niantic is bringing Unova-themed Pikachu variants to celebrate the protagonists of Pokemon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2.

With multiple ways to obtain them and the added excitement of potential shiny versions, these Pikachu will be among the most sought-after Pokemon during the event.

Pokemon GO Tour Unova: All costumed Pikachu variants

Pikachu will be seen wearing headgears of gen 5 characters during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu wearing Hilbert’s hat: Inspired by Hilbert, the male protagonist of Pokemon Black and White.

Inspired by Hilbert, the male protagonist of Pokemon Black and White. Pikachu wearing Hilda’s hat: Inspired by Hilda, the female protagonist of Pokemon Black and White.

Inspired by Hilda, the female protagonist of Pokemon Black and White. Pikachu wearing Nate’s visor: Inspired by Nate, the male protagonist of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2.

Inspired by Nate, the male protagonist of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. Pikachu wearing Rosa’s visor: Inspired by Rosa, the female protagonist of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2.

Pokemon GO Tour Unova: How to get the costumed Pikachu

Trainers will have multiple opportunities to catch these costumed Pikachu throughout the event. Here are all the ways you can obtain them:

Wild encounters : All four costumed Pikachu will be available in the wild. Since spawns are randomized across different habitats, you can encounter any of them regardless of your location.

: All four costumed Pikachu will be available in the wild. Since spawns are randomized across different habitats, you can encounter any of them regardless of your location. 1-Star raids : Each of the four Pikachu variants will be appearing in 1-star raids, giving trainers an additional way to catch them.

: Each of the four Pikachu variants will be appearing in 1-star raids, giving trainers an additional way to catch them. Field Research: Various Research tasks will allow trainers to encounter each costumed Pikachu after completing the required tasks. For example, in the "The Tip of the Iceberg" research (under all three starter paths) winning five raid battles will let you encounter all these Pikachu variants. Keep an eye on all of them and plan accordingly to maximize your chances to catch them.

Can the Pokemon GO Tour Unova costumed Pikachu be shiny?

Pikachu and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, if you are lucky, there’s a chance to encounter shiny versions of these costumed Pikachu from any of the available sources. Whether you look for them in the wild, battle them in raids, or complete Field Research tasks, keep an eye out for their shiny forms.

With multiple methods to obtain these costumed Pikachu, Pokemon GO Tour: Unova promises to be an exciting event for collectors and Pikachu enthusiasts alike. Be sure to participate and try your luck at catching all four variants.

