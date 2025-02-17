Is the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe worth buying?

For the first time in the game's history, Pokemon GO is set to release its first traditional Battle Pass-like microtransaction soon. To celebrate 2025's GO Tour event, Niantic is releasing the GO Tour Pass on February 24th. Much like other Battle Passes from other mobile and free-to-play titles, this pass has a free and paid version.

Ad

For $15, players can upgrade their free Tour Pass to the Deluxe version. Some users may want to know if this upgrade is worth buying, or if they should save the money. Here is everything about Pokemon GO's Tour Pass Deluxe upgrade.

What does Pokemon GO's Tour Pass Deluxe offer?

The Tour Pass Deluxe gives players an encounter with Victini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Like industry-standard Battle Passes that can be expected from any video game, the first tier of the Tour Pass Deluxe offers a special reward to incentivize players to buy the upgrade. Upon purchasing the Deluxe upgrade, players will be rewarded with an encounter with one of Unova's Mythical Pokemon, Victini.

Ad

Trending

Victini is a relatively mediocre creature in Pokemon GO in terms of its battle prowess, especially when considering that other monsters that are much better, like Reshiram, Zekrom, and the new fusions for Kyurem, will also be available during the event without the need for a $15 purchase.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Outside of this, the Deluxe upgrade for Pokemon GO's Tour Pass essentially doubles the player's rewards from ranking up, giving them access to both the free and Deluxe paths. It was briefly seen in a GIF promoting the new pass that Candy XLs will be offered as rewards in the Deluxe Tour Pass whenever standard candies would be given out in the free pass.

Ad

Other than this, the exact rewards of the pass have not been revealed, so it is possible that premium items like Incubators or Raid Passes could be given out.

Also read: Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed (March - May 2025)

Should trainers buy Pokemon GO's Tour Pass Deluxe?

Players should not bother with Pokemon GO's Deluxe Tour Pass (Image via Niantic)

For $15, the pass has very little to offer the player. Where other Battle Passes for games like Fortnite or League of Legends get their value from providing users with resources, currency, or limited-time cosmetics, Pokemon GO's Tour Pass seems simply a way to mitigate grinding during Pokemon GO's GO Tour 2025 event.

Ad

Also read: All Pokemon GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

Most of the provided items can be given for free through spinning Pokestops or catching wild Pokemon while having an account at a certain level. For most casual Pokemon GO players, the steep $15 price tag will be quite steep, but there is very little for the hardcore players to find value in.

If this pass offered players high-quality cosmetics, a Shiny Mythical Pokemon, and some special passive event bonuses for having the Deluxe upgrade, a more solid argument could be made justifying its purchase. However, as it stands, Pokemon GO's Tour Pass Deluxe is not worth the money.

Ad

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨