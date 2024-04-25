Pokemon GO Mega Aggron raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Mega Aggron raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against the Steel-type beast in 5-star Mega Raids. This Pocket Monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to creatures with Fire, Fighting, and Ground typings. For instance, critters like Terrakion, Lucario, and Conkeldurr are great counters to it.

In this raid guide, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against this Mega Pokemon. We will also go through the boss’ best moveset and weaknesses to get you more prepared for the fight.

Mega Aggron’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Being a Steel-type Pokemon, Mega Aggron is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Fighting (160% increased damage)

Ground (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

Rock

Fairy

Ice

Avoid using creatures that belong to Rock, Fairy, and Ice elemental typings, as this Pocket Monster will take reduced damage from them. There are a lot of strong Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type Pokemon you can use instead.

Best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Mega Houndoom

Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

Mega Aggron’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a Mega raid boss, this Pocket Monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Iron Tail

Smack Down

Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

Heavy Slam

Stone Edge

Thunder

Rock Tomb

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO

This creature will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,045 CP to 2,143 CP at level 25 with snowy boost

2,045 CP to 2,143 CP at level 25 with snowy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,636 CP to 1,714 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Mega Aggron

Weather boosted: 2,143 CP

Non-weather boosted: 1,714 CP

Mega Aggron’s stats

Base attack: 247

247 Base defense: 331

331 Max CP: 4,705 at level 50

