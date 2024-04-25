Pokemon GO Mega Aggron raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

  • home icon
By Raunak Bose
Modified Apr 25, 2024 01:39 GMT
mega aggron in pokemon go
Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

A Mega Aggron raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against the Steel-type beast in 5-star Mega Raids. This Pocket Monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to creatures with Fire, Fighting, and Ground typings. For instance, critters like Terrakion, Lucario, and Conkeldurr are great counters to it.

In this raid guide, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against this Mega Pokemon. We will also go through the boss’ best moveset and weaknesses to get you more prepared for the fight.

Mega Aggron’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Being a Steel-type Pokemon, Mega Aggron is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

  • Fire (160% increased damage)
  • Fighting (160% increased damage)
  • Ground (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

  • Rock
  • Fairy
  • Ice

Avoid using creatures that belong to Rock, Fairy, and Ice elemental typings, as this Pocket Monster will take reduced damage from them. There are a lot of strong Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type Pokemon you can use instead.

Best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Garchomp
  • Mega Heracross
  • Mega Charizard X
  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Gallade
  • Mega Houndoom

Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:

  • Groudon
  • Terrakion
  • Reshiram
  • Therian Landorus
  • Heatran
  • Entei
  • Moltres

Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:

  • Shadow Groudon
  • Shadow Excadrill
  • Shadow Machamp
  • Shadow Garchomp
  • Shadow Blaziken
  • Shadow Rhyperior
  • Shadow Hariyama
  • Shadow Mamoswine
  • Shadow Darmanitan
  • Shadow Entei
  • Shadow Toxicroak

Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:

  • Blaziken
  • Excadrill
  • Garchomp
  • Heracross
  • Machamp
  • Rhyperior
  • Hariyama
  • Mamoswine
  • Charizard

Mega Aggron’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a Mega raid boss, this Pocket Monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

  • Iron Tail
  • Smack Down
  • Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

  • Heavy Slam
  • Stone Edge
  • Thunder
  • Rock Tomb

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO

This creature will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,045 CP to 2,143 CP at level 25 with snowy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,636 CP to 1,714 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Mega Aggron

  • Weather boosted: 2,143 CP
  • Non-weather boosted: 1,714 CP

Mega Aggron’s stats

  • Base attack: 247
  • Base defense: 331
  • Max CP: 4,705 at level 50

