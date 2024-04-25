Pokemon GO Mega Aggron raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Mega Aggron raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against the Steel-type beast in 5-star Mega Raids. This Pocket Monster’s Steel elemental typing makes it vulnerable to creatures with Fire, Fighting, and Ground typings. For instance, critters like Terrakion, Lucario, and Conkeldurr are great counters to it.
In this raid guide, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against this Mega Pokemon. We will also go through the boss’ best moveset and weaknesses to get you more prepared for the fight.
Mega Aggron’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Steel-type Pokemon, Mega Aggron is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Fire (160% increased damage)
- Fighting (160% increased damage)
- Ground (160% increased damage)
This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Rock
- Fairy
- Ice
Avoid using creatures that belong to Rock, Fairy, and Ice elemental typings, as this Pocket Monster will take reduced damage from them. There are a lot of strong Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type Pokemon you can use instead.
Best Mega Aggron counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Houndoom
Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:
- Groudon
- Terrakion
- Reshiram
- Therian Landorus
- Heatran
- Entei
- Moltres
Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Excadrill
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Blaziken
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Hariyama
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Shadow Darmanitan
- Shadow Entei
- Shadow Toxicroak
Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:
- Blaziken
- Excadrill
- Garchomp
- Heracross
- Machamp
- Rhyperior
- Hariyama
- Mamoswine
- Charizard
Mega Aggron’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a Mega raid boss, this Pocket Monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Iron Tail
- Smack Down
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves:
- Heavy Slam
- Stone Edge
- Thunder
- Rock Tomb
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO
This creature will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,045 CP to 2,143 CP at level 25 with snowy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,636 CP to 1,714 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Mega Aggron
- Weather boosted: 2,143 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,714 CP
Mega Aggron’s stats
- Base attack: 247
- Base defense: 331
- Max CP: 4,705 at level 50
