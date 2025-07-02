5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in July 2025

July is always a thrilling time for Pokemon GO players, and 2025 looks like it'll be no different. With new events, formidable raid bosses, and thrilling debuts, there's something for every player. Whether a casual or well-seasoned player, you will have ample reasons to tune in every day.

From exclusive research rewards to Mega and Max raids with ample potency, here are five Pokemon GO headliners to look forward to in July.

5 Pokemon GO highlights to look forward to in July 2025

1) Shiny Gimmighoul & Anniversary

Pokemon GO’s 9th Anniversary Party (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The 9th Anniversary Party marks the beginning of the month from July 1 to 6, bringing the very first opportunity to encounter Shiny Gimmighoul. Out of this event period, Gimmighoul is shiny-locked. What makes it even more special is its unique 9th Anniversary coin costume, which can be acquired during this celebration only.

Alongside this, you’ll get event bonuses, increased shiny rates for past favourites Jirachi, and a two-day Eevee Community Day Classic on July 5–6, offering a prime opportunity to stock up on shiny Eevee for every evolution.

2) Solgaleo & Lunala debut in Five-star Raids

Lunala and Solgaleo in Five-star Raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest highlights this month is the debut of Solgaleo and Lunala in five-star raids. Solgaleo will be out from July 8 to 14, and Lunala shortly after from July 22 to 28. Though neither will be shiny just yet, both are high-level additions for Master League and raid team.

Solgaleo is #4 and Lunala is #10 in Master League. Both Pokemon are also two of the most sought-after PvE assets for the future, so it is recommended to catch and hold on to good IV versions.

3) Water Festival & Gmax Lapras Max Battle

Gigantamax Lapras (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Water Festival, running July 15 to 20, returns with splashy bonuses and a much-anticipated Gmax Battle Day. This special event likely features Gmax Lapras, based on seasonal teasers.

Lapras isn’t just a fan favourite — it’s also an impressive tank in Max Battles. If you’re collecting strong water-types or just prepping for future PvE content, this is your chance.

4) Mega Kanto Starters return

Mega Kanto Starters as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This month also sees the return of the Kanto starter evolutions to Mega Raids, providing trainers with an ideal chance to bank energy, gain rare candy, and boost two of the most dependable attackers in the game.

Mega Charizard X will be available from July 8 to 14, Mega Blastoise will be next from July 14 to 22, and Mega Venusaur from July 22 to 28. These aren't merely fan favourites — they're battle-tested heavy hitters.

5) High-Value Research Breakthroughs

Baxcalibur and Garchomp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If the daily grind suits you better, Research Breakthroughs this month provides an excellent lineup. Key picks are Gibble, Frigibax, and Galarian Corsola, each boasting significant potential.

Gibble evolves into Garchomp, arguably one of the top Dragon and Ground-type PvE and PvP attackers. Frigibax evolves into Baxcalibur, the current 7th-best Ice-type raid attacker and a solid Master League contender.

Galarian Corsola is also a sneaky good pick, particularly with the right IVs for Great League, where it ranks top six.

