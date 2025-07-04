All featured attacks during Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic July 2025, ranked by their PvP viability

Eevee is back in the limelight for Pokemon GO's July Community Day Classic, to be held on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The Evolution Pokemon, Eevee, and its numerous evolutions contribute to a diverse array of types and moves in the PvP arena. Players will have higher chances to catch Eevee and its Shiny form in the wild during this two-day event.

What makes this Community Day Classic unique is the comeback of special moves for every evolution of Eevee. If you evolve an Eevee from the event start until Saturday, July 12 at 10 pm local time, your evolved Pokemon will receive its respective featured moves. With a few moves coming back, it's time to analyze each move and determine how they would fare in PvP.

Which featured attacks during Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic July 2025 are the most useful?

9) Eevee with Last Resort

Eevee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee itself is not a serious PvP opponent except in Little Cup formats. Last Resort does provide it with some neutral protection, which can help it out in specialized formats. Beyond that, however, Eevee's strongest function is as a gateway to its superior evolutions.

8) Glaceon with Water Pulse

Glaceon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among all the Eeveelutions, Glaceon is the one with the shortest end of the stick. Water Pulse is an average move with very little synergy for an Ice-type Pokemon. Although it technically provides coverage against its Fire-type weakness, it's too weak and slow to turn the battle around. Glaceon is still PvP-unfriendly even with good stats.

7) Flareon with Superpower

Flareon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Superpower provides a much-needed coverage, allowing Flareon to handle Rock-types. Unfortunately, it drops the user's stats upon use, which hurts greatly on a Pokemon that has limited bulk to begin with. Flareon also doesn't have a quick-charging move to accompany it, so the exclusive move does little to increase its PvP credentials.

6) Jolteon with Zap Cannon

Jolteon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jolteon's biggest problem is its weakness and lack of endurance. Zap Cannon is a highly powerful move with an automatic debuff to the opponent's Attack, but it is very costly in energy terms. With Jolteon's poor bulk and no good bait move, reaching Zap Cannon is not easy and usually implausible in PvP combat.

5) Leafeon with Bullet Seed

Leafeon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leafeon acquires Bullet Seed, a Fast Move that charges energy fast, allowing it to access moves such as Leaf Blade more reliably. It accelerates its overall pace of battle, though it still hobbles by low bulk and poor coverage. Good for some niche applications or themed cups, but not a serious competetive player.

4) Vaporeon with Scald

Vaporeon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scald makes Vaporeon more than a stat stick. Though not overpowered in any league, this move provides it with a consistent Water-type Charged Attack with the bonus potential to weaken the opponent's Attack stat. Vaporeon still cannot cover well, but Scald is a step in the good direction and enhances its overall PvP presence.

3) Espeon with Shadow Ball

Espeon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Espeon is very fragile, Shadow Ball gives it an incredible offensive surprise. It hits hard, even neutral targets, and completely flips matchups against Psychic and other Ghost-types. This doesn’t suddenly make Espeon a PvP staple, but if you want an interesting pick with solid nuking potential, Espeon with Shadow Ball is a good bet.

2) Sylveon with Psyshock

Sylveon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psyshock provides Sylveon with something it was missing: a low-energy charged attack. This means that it can switch to shield baiting quicker and makes it much more viable to deal with Poison-type Pokemon. This greatly enhances its utility in both Great and Ultra Leagues, particularly given that Sylveon is one of the well-balanced Fairy-types out there.

1) Umbreon with Psychic

Umbreon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon has long been a top-tier tank in the Great and Ultra League. While Foul Play is still its primary attacking asset, Psychic provides good coverage against Fighting-types, one of Umbreon's primary counters. Psychic comes in particularly handy in Ultra League where heavy Fighters like Cobalion and Virizion are prevalent. Its usefulness, bulkiness, and reliability make Umbreon the most practical PvP Eeveelution.

