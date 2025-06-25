What’s Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO, and how to get it

As Pokemon GO develops, so do the abilities of its Legendary Pokemon. With the upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2025, players are being presented with brand-new features that take gameplay to thrilling new heights. Among the most eagerly awaited updates is the introduction of new powerful forms for Zacian and Zamazenta — two warrior Pokemon from the Galar region.

Ad

These changes introduce more than a cosmetic overhaul. Trainers are now able to utilize new exclusive Adventure Effects, strong bonuses that are triggered outside of combat. At the center of this update is Zacian's new move, Behemoth Blade, which packs not just a punch but also a unique gameplay advantage. Let's dive deeper into this thrilling update.

Pokemon GO Crowned Sword Zacian's Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect explained

Zacian and Zamazenta's Crowned forms in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Zacian, in its default form the Hero of Many Battles, can now switch into its Crowned Sword mode, a switch that opens up its legendary Charged Attack: Behemoth Blade. In contrast to standard Charged Attacks, Behemoth Blade does not only affect fights — it triggers a unique Adventure Effect.

Ad

Trending

After Zacian has mastered Behemoth Blade, Trainers can spend 5,000 Stardust and 5 Zacian Candy to activate this Adventure Effect. In effect, when active, it increases the Attack stat of all the Pokemon in Raid Battles by 10% and in Max Battles by 5%, for a total duration of six minutes. This not only makes Zacian a formidable fighter but also a team-wide support in critical battles.

Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Ad

How to get Crowned Sword Zacian with Behemoth Blade in Pokemon GO

Crowned Sword Zacian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian's transformation into Crowned Sword is necessary to unlock Behemoth Blade. This transformation will debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2025. In order to accomplish this, Trainers will require a special item called Crowned Sword Energy.

Ad

Here's what you need to do:

Collect 1,000 Crowned Sword Energy.

Ensure your Zacian knows the Charged Attack Iron Head.

Use the energy to evolve it into Crowned Sword Zacian, replacing Iron Head with Behemoth Blade.

Crowned Sword Energy is a rare resource that can be acquired in a few different ways:

Participate in five-star Raid Battles against Crowned Sword Zacian.

Complete ticketed Special Research during Pokemon GO Fest 2025.

Attend in-person events in Osaka, Jersey City, or Paris to gain early access via branching Special Research.

Ad

After the transformation has been done once, Zacian can freely switch back and forth between its Normal and Crowned forms without expending energy again. It can no longer be transferred or traded to Pokemon HOME when in its Crowned form.

Also read: All confirmed Pokemon appearances at GO Fest 2025 Global

With the Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect, Crowned Sword Zacian is not only a power hitter, it is now a raid unit that maximizes your entire team's performance. Combined with new Max Battles, where Zacian can use this move and level it up like Max Attacks, the potential for strategic play expands significantly.

Ad

Also read: GO June 2025 infographic: Events, raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and more

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨