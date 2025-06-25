What’s Behemoth Bash Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO, and how to get it

Pokemon GO keeps innovating with fresh features that extend gameplay and experiences with legendary Pokemon. With Pokemon GO Fest 2025 on the horizon, players everywhere are getting ready for thrilling new mechanics that transcend classic battles. One of the most highly anticipated Adventure Effects is Behemoth Bash, which is in relation to the powerful Legendary Pokemon Zamazenta.

Adventure Effects are temporary boosts that provide a strategic advantage and introduce a fresh depth to gameplay. Let's dissect what this effect does, how you can obtain it, and what makes Zamazenta's evolution to its Crowned Shield version so special.

What is Crowned Shield Zamazenta's Behemoth Bash Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO?

Zacian and Zamazenta Crowned forms in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Behemoth Bash is the signature move of Crowned Shield Zamazenta, a formidable form that will make its first appearance at Pokemon GO Fest 2025. Not only does the move excel in battle, it also has a special Adventure Effect, providing a dramatic temporary boost.

After being activated, Behemoth Bash's Adventure Effect raises your Pokemon's defensive power for raids (10%) and Max Battles (5%) for six minutes. The increase can be the difference between victory or defeat in difficult fights, particularly when coordinated efforts and survival are most critical.

How to unlock Pokemon GO Crowned Shield Zamazenta's Behemoth Bash Adventure Effect

Crowned Shield Zamazenta as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To use Behemoth Bash’s Adventure Effect, you’ll first need to transform your Zamazenta into its Crowned Shield form. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Catch Zamazenta: Encounter the base form, Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta, by defeating Crowned Shield Zamazenta in five-star raids during GO Fest 2025: Global or select in-person events. Gather Crowned Shield Energy: Acquire this limited resource by completing GO Fest 2025 activities. You can get it by defeating Crowned Shield Zamazenta through raids or finishing ticketed Special Research. Early access is also possible at in-person events in Osaka, Jersey City, or Paris. Transform your Zamazenta: You’ll need 1,000 Crowned Shield Energy and a Zamazenta that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head to perform the transformation. Once your Zamazenta takes on its Crowned Shield form, it will automatically swap Iron Head for Behemoth Bash. Activate the Adventure Effect: Spend 5,000 Stardust and 5 Zamazenta Candy to unlock Behemoth Bash's Adventure Effect and gain increased defense for six minutes of raids and Max Battles.

Keep in mind, once you transform a Zamazenta, you can switch its form back and forth freely without spending additional energy.

In its Crowned Shield form, Zamazenta is a defensive powerhouse. It not only gets access to Behemoth Bash but it's also available for use in the new Max Battles, a new format being added during GO Fest 2025.

While it can't Dynamax, Crowned Shield Zamazenta will be the key to these battles. It has the ability to level up Behemoth Bash to use even more effectively and unlock Guard and Spirit moves — special capabilities tailored just for Max Battles. These assets help make Zamazenta an even more trusted guardian in your party.

As Pokemon GO Fest 2025 draws closer, be ready to face Zamazenta, gather Crowned Shield Energy, and acquire one of the game's most potent defenses. Don't pass up the chance to use this Legendary Warrior Pokemon to its fullest, both in and out of combat.

