You can solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO’s Mega raids if you have the right counters in your raid party. As a Steel-type Mega raid boss, Mega Aggron has a solid set of moves that can deal some serious damage. So if you're planning on taking it on solo, you'll need to prepare for this Mega raid by having a strategy you can rely on.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO’s Mega raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Can you solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Mega Aggron is a Steel-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire (160% increased damage)

Fighting (160% increased damage)

Ground (160% increased damage)

This Pokemon is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Rock

Fairy

Ice

Mega Aggron has decent stats, with an Attack stat of 247 and a Defense stat of 331. This means that it has the ability to hit hard and also comes with a staggering bulk stat that makes it hard for you to deal damage. Thus, this can be intimidating to solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO.

Fortunately, you can access a wide array of powerful counters to use in a solo raid against Mega Aggron. Even though this Mega creature has access to Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves like Iron Tail and Heavy Slam, if you can dodge its attacks, you can solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO.

The main issue with this raid boss is its massive bulk, and while it won’t be easy to damage this monster in a raid, it is possible to defeat it solo. You will have to rely on recharging your Charged moves quickly by using creatures that have Fast moves that generate a lot of energy.

Read on to learn about the best counters for a Mega Aggron raid in GO.

How to solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO Mega raids

For this Steel-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Mega Aggron:

Primal Groudon

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Charizard X

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Groudon

Terrakion

Reshiram

Therian Landorus

Heatran

Entei

Moltres

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Darmanitan

Shadow Entei

Shadow Toxicroak

Blaziken

Excadrill

Garchomp

Heracross

Machamp

Rhyperior

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Charizard

As a Mega Raid Boss, Mega Aggron has a substantial Combat Power (CP) stat of 46,233, so you will have to focus on not getting hit by this beast’s Charged moves. STAB moves can deal a lot of damage if they hit your attackers, making it important to dodge the attacks coming from Mega Aggron.

Once you know when and how to dodge this raid boss’s attacks, you can focus on dealing damage to it. Since it has a lot of bulk, you will need to dish out as many Charged moves as you can while fighting in this raid.

It can be hard to solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon since it has no double weaknesses. However, it is not entirely impossible, and you should be able to take it down as long as you use the right counters.

That covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Aggron in Pokemon GO.