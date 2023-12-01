How to solo defeat Shadow Magmar in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Shadow Magmar is being featured in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids and is a pure Fire-type Pocket Monster like its normal variant. You can currently find this shadow monster in three-star raids within the game. While Shadow Magmar won’t be the strongest adversary as a three-star raid boss, but will still pack a punch. It has an attack stat of 206, so its Charged moves will do much damage if they connect with your Pokemon. However, it isn’t the bulkiest creature in the world of GO, as it has a defense stat of 154 and a stamina stat of 163.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can prepare for the Shadow Magmar raids in this game. We feel that with the right counters and a healthy quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Shadow Magmar in the three-star raids.

Can you solo defeat Shadow Magmar in Pokemon GO three-star Raids?

Magmar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Shadow Magmar is a pure Fire-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Water

Ground

Rock

The dual elemental typing of Shadow Magmar makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Ice

Grass

Steel

Shadow Magmar will have a Combat Power (CP) of 18,170. As the CP is not too huge, you will not have difficulty dealing with this raid boss. Its low bulk will also benefit you as you can quickly whittle Shadow Magmar down with strong Water, Ground, or Rock-type monsters.

How to prepare for a solo Shadow Magmar raid in Pokemon GO

To test your luck at solo defeating Shadow Magmar, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters. A maxed Mega beast with one of these elemental typings would be ideal against Shadow Magmar.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Shadow Magmar in Pokemon GO:

Mega Swampert

Mega Diancie

Mega Blastoise

Primal Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Primal Groudon

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gengar

Mega Latios

Mega Blaziken

Groudon

Tyrantrum

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Rayquaza

Magmar family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Magmar is relatively easy to take down. Even though it is a Shadow Raid and the beast will have the ability to enter an Enraged state, you won’t have a lot of issues with the increased defense and damage output.

Ensure you have enough Purified Gems before going in for the raid. Also, you should keep a good supply of healing items for the knocked-out monsters. That being said, you should try to get at least one more high-level trainer to help you with Shadow Magmar raids in Pokemon GO.