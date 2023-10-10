Latest Pokemon GO leaks hint at Trainer Level 60, new biome feature, and more

Pokemon GO players have been receiving an overwhelmingly large amount of Experience Points (XP) in the game recently. Niantic has also added new badges and other elements into Pokemon GO that hint at a possible increase in the level cap. In the near future, this might become a reality where the maximum Trainer Level might go from 50 to 60, and if so, how is Niantic going to implement it?

In this article, we will take a look at some leaks that hint at a level cap increase and also a few other new features that are set to be introduced in Pokemon GO in the future.

We have come across a data miner, The Pokemod Group on X, who shared a video that shows the possibility of level 60 in the game. However, since it is not from an official source, you should take it with a grain of salt.

Is level 60 coming to Pokemon GO?

Ever since Pokemon GO was released in 2016, you had levels for your character that you could increase by gaining Experience Points. You could do this all the way up to level 40.

This changed in November 2020 when Niantic introduced an additional 10 levels to make players grind even harder. You need 20 million Experience Points to reach level 40. 10 more levels made it difficult for a casual player to level up and earn rewards, mainly because the developer implemented a new method of climbing levels. Not only do you need a truckload of Experience Points, but you also have to finish a series of tasks to get through each new level.

Now, when you talk about level 60, it is easy to speculate that the amount of Experience Points required for each level is not going to be for the faint of heart. The tasks that you will have to do will also be very challenging.

There is a video that has recently been circulating around various social media platforms where you can see a progress bar under a level 50 trainer’s name and a potential new biome.

This is an indication that Niantic might add this feature to the game in one of the future updates.

When is level 60 coming to Pokemon GO

Now, it took Niantic four years, from 2016 to 2020, to introduce a level cap increase from 40 to 50. It has been three years since, and one could only expect that they do the same again.

Given how rocky the game has been lately, a level cap increase from 50 to 60 would not only revitalize the game but would also bring back a lot of old players who had taken a hiatus from the game.

New biome feature in Pokemon GO

Water biome in the game (Image via Niantic)

In the same video that shows a possible increase in level cap, we can also see that there is a brand new biome in which the trainer is playing. This would be a welcome addition as you would have an idea of where certain Pokemon can spawn.

This would reduce the randomness of wild spawns to a great extent and would improve the in-game experience.