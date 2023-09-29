Pokemon GO: Shiny Azurill, Shiny Marill, and Shiny Azumarill guide

Azumarill is one of the most popular Water-type creatures in the Pokemon GO's Battle League. While it is not an extremely rare entity to encounter in the wild, finding one with decent PvP IVs is not an easy task. That’s why the Azurill Hatch Day event will help you get your hands on it, offering an increased rate of Azurill hatches from 2 km eggs.

You will be able to participate in this content on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During the event, you will see higher drop rates for 2 km eggs, which you can obtain from PokeStops.

Besides this, a lot of exciting bonuses are on offer as well, making Azurill Hatch Day worth your time and resources. This article will guide you through everything you need to know to get a Shiny Azurill, Shiny Marill, and Shiny Azumarill in Pokemon GO.

How to get a Shiny Azurill during the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Azurill (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

The chances of hatching an Azurill from 2 km eggs, along with the chances of it being shiny, will be increased during this Hatch Day event. This creature already has a high demand in the Pokemon GO community, thanks to Azumarill’s consistency in the GO Battle League.

The more Azurills you hatch, the higher your chances of getting a perfect IV Azumarill for your Great League team. While it is fun having a perfect attacker, imagine if you could get a shiny one. The blue theme that runs through Azurill's family is not boring in the slightest, but everyone loves it when they have a shiny variant of a critter in this game.

Since one of the event bonuses suggests that you will enjoy an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Azurill, the more eggs you hatch during this occasion, the higher your odds of getting it. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact hatch rate for this exclusive creature. However, it will not be hard to obtain one if you have a few Incubators stacked for this event.

How to get a Shiny Marill during the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO

Shiny Marill (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Since the odds of getting a Shiny Azurill from one of the 2 km eggs will be boosted during the event, you should try to hatch it. You can then evolve it into a Shiny Marill. This will spare you the trouble of looking for it in the wild. You will need 25 Azurill Candies to carry out this evolution, however.

How to get a Shiny Azumarill during the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Azumarill (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the previous entry, it will be easier to evolve a Shiny Marill into a Shiny Azumarill than to find one in the wild. Once you've acquired a Shiny Azurill during the event, transform it into its second form. Then, you will need 25 Azurill Candies to evolve Shiny Marill into its exclusive Azumarill form.