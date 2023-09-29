Best teams for Azumarill in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players will be able to participate in the upcoming Azurill Hatch Day event to get their hands on a baby Azurill. This event will help many players hatch an Azurill that can evolve into an Azumarill. Finding an Azumarill ready for use in the Pokemon GO Battle League is difficult, but this event promises to simplify the process.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Azumarill in to get the best results in the GO Battle League.

Best team for Azumarill in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Azumarill in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Medicham

Azumarill

Azumarill has been a dominant figure in the Great League of the GO Battle League. While it can wield Ice Beam pretty well, running Hydro Pump in this team as its Charged move makes more sense.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Shadow Alolan Sandslash Shadow Claw* Drill Run, Ice Punch Medicham Counter Ice Punch, Psychic Azumarill Bubble Hydro Pump, Play Rough

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Shadow Gligar, Venusaur, Azumarill, Mandibuzz, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Registeel, Lanturn, Lickitung, Sableye, Umbreon, Medicham, and Charizard.

Should you build a team for Azumarill in Ultra League of Pokemon GO?

Azumarill, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At level 50, Azumarill manages to reach 1,795 Combat Power. Since the Combat Power cap in the Ultra League is 2,500, this creature’s stats will be insufficient to make a splash in the Ultra League.

However, there are a lot of viable Water-type creatures that you can use instead of Azumarill to get promising results:

Shadow Swampert : This beast gives you Water as well as Ground-type coverage. It is currently sitting at #11 in the Ultra League’s leaderboard. With moves like Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake, you can eliminate enemies like Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Muk, Charizard, Cobalion, and Obstagoon.

: This beast gives you Water as well as Ground-type coverage. It is currently sitting at #11 in the Ultra League’s leaderboard. With moves like Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon*, and Earthquake, you can eliminate enemies like Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Muk, Charizard, Cobalion, and Obstagoon. Tapu Fini : Coming in at #14 in Ultra League, Tapu Fini is a fine, legendary Pokemon to have in your bag. You would have similar matchup results as the previous entry, and you can also counter Altered Giratina with this one.

: Coming in at #14 in Ultra League, Tapu Fini is a fine, legendary Pokemon to have in your bag. You would have similar matchup results as the previous entry, and you can also counter Altered Giratina with this one. Swampert: If you don’t have a Shadow Swampert worth using in the Ultra League, you can use its normal variant. While you will sacrifice the Shadow bonus, Swampert is still a beast in this meta.

Should you build a team for Azumarill in Master League of Pokemon GO?

Azumarill, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since you can’t use Azumarill in the Ultra League, you will most definitely not be able to use it in the Master League if you want to have positive results.

However, plenty of Water-type titans assert dominance over the other creatures in the Master League of the Pokemon GO Battle League. For Instance, Shadow Gyarados, Palkia, Kyogre, and Swampert will give you much better results if you want to use a Water-type creature in your team for playing in the Master League.