How to solo defeat Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

The Therian Forme of the Legendary Pokemon, Thundurus will soon return to Pokemon GO in the form of a 5-star Raid Boss. With this Legendary being known as one of the strongest Electric-types in the franchise, many players will not want to pass up the opportunity to get their hands on one.

However, some players may not have friends to tackle these raids with, while others may not feel comfortable communicating with total strangers on the Campfire app. As such, these trainers may want to try taking on Thundurus Therian by themselves. Here is what you should know if you intend on taking on this boss alone.

Can you solo defeat Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO?

Thundurus Therian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thundurus Therian is a Flying and Electric-type Pokemon, just like Zapdos. Much like the bird from Kanto, Thundurus Therian only has two weaknesses: Rock and Ice-type attacks. Thundurus sports a high Attack stat of 295, a Defense stat of 161, and a Stamina stat of 188. These lower bulk stats are what you can take advantage of to defeat Thundurus.

While Thundurus Therian has poor bulk, its attacking stats can still prove to be an issue. You will need to bring some tanks with preferable stats and advantageous types in order to take down Thundurus Therian without help from others. As such, you should bring creatures with partial Ground typings.

How to solo defeat Thundurus Therian in Pokemon GO

Since Thundurus has such a high Attack stat, you may need to bring level 50 creatures with them if you want the best chance at success. You should keep both Thundurus' weaknesses and your party's resistances in mind when assembling a raiding party. Here are some good suggestions:

Rhyperior - Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine - Powder Snow, Avalanche

Gigalith - Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyrantrum - Rock throw, Meteor Beam

Kyurem - Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Kyurem White - Dragon Breath, Blizzard

Kyurem Black - Dragon Tail, Blizzard

You may also want to bring a Mega Evolution with you, as these creatures sport higher stats. However, since no other players will be present, the element boost typically given by Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO will not be activated for the rest of the team, so you will need to make your one Mega count for this fight.

Given the limited amount of Mega Evolutions, the only two Megas that can be used for this raid are Mega Charizard X and Mega Abomasnow. Mega Charizard X's secondary Dragon typing will grant it resistance to Thundurus' Electric-type attacks, and Mega Abomasnow has the offensive advantage against Thundurus thanks to its powerful Ice-type attacks.

Finally, you will also want to stock up on healing items if your team falls in battle. Thankfully, healing items are fairly common in Pokemon GO through Pokestops, but you can also buy packs of Max Revives and Max Potions in exchange for Pokecoins from the in-app store.