How to solo defeat Throh in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO has 3-star raids that feature Throh, making trainers wonder if beating it solo is possible. Many such raids can be won alone, like the Sawk raids and the ones tied to this creature are no different. A standard Pokemon's max CP dramatically increases as it becomes a raid boss. Throh, as a boss, will have boosted CP and stamina. Proper counters are essential to emerge victorious against this Judo Pokemon.

Niantic will bring back Throh raids as part of the Rival Week event on May 6, 2024, at 10 am local time. The activity will become unavailable on May 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Solo raiders can easily win the battle against the Judo Pokemon, providing opportunities to earn raid rewards and Throh encounters.

Fairy, Psychic, and Flying-type attacks are counters for Pokemon GO Throh raids

Throh raids (Image via TPC)

Winning Throh raids in Pokemon GO on your own is challenging; however, they can be conquered with Fairy, Psychic, and Flying-type moves.

Throh, the Judo fighter, boasts a max CP of 2,896, an Attack stat of 172, a Defense stat of 160, and a Stamina stat of 260. As a raid critter, its CP is 14,842, and its Hit Point stat is 3,600. The Fast Moves Throh uses are Low Kick and Zen Headbutt. Its Charged Moves options are Low Sweep, Brick Break, Body Slam, and Focus Blast.

Solo-defeating Throh raids necessitates using the best moves and Pokemon. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect should also be utilized. With this, attacks can deal 1.2x more damage, helping you inflict significant damage within the limited raid time.

As a single Fighting-type Pokemon, Throh is 160% weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. But it resists 62.5% damage from Bug, Dark, and Rock-type attacks. As such, Pokemon GO solo raiders should never teach their counters such moves.

Remember to stock up on some Max Revives once you are ready to challenge Throh 3-star raids. These items help heal and revive counters when they’re fainted. The raid monster has various Fighting-type Charged Moves, and if your counters are weak to them, you can lose raids. Therefore, ensure they are not vulnerable to them, and you're dodging them in raids.

Counters for solo Pokemon GO Throh raids

Counters for Throh raids (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO solo trainers should use the following counters in Throh raids. The list includes Mega, Shadow, regular, and Shiny Pokemon.

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Air Blast

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shiny Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

After getting Throh in Pokemon GO, you should change its moves to Low Kick and Focus Blast for PvE play and Low Kick + Body Slam + Brick Break for PvP play. These are its best movesets in the game.