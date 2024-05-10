How to solo Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Primarina has arrived as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star raid boss, and trainers are already seeking out black crystal dens to take it down and capture it. While many players will band together to bring down Primarina, it's also possible to defeat this raid boss solo with the right counter Pokemon bolstered with the right EV training, held item, moveset, and more.

Putting together a solo loadout for Primarina 7-star raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will take some time, but once players have them, they're a great way to farm the raid for Herba Mystica and other rewards. Fans can simply seek out black crystal dens and not have to worry about bringing in other trainers, as the NPC teammates should get the job done just fine.

Fairy Primarina's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids

Fairy Primarina is far from the toughest 7-star raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tera Type: Fairy

Fairy Ability: Liquid Voice

Liquid Voice IVs: 31 IVs in all stats

31 IVs in all stats Nature: Modest

Modest Usable Moves: Sing, Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, Psychic, Encore, Surf

As a Terastallized Fairy-type, Primarina will have two elemental weaknesses in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raid, which can be found below:

Poison

Steel

Meanwhile, Primarina will resist the following elements and reduce their damage, so they should be avoided:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Fighting

Best counter to solo Fairy Primarina's 7-star raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Lapras is well suited for soloing 7-star Primarina raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the best solo builds to cover Fairy Primarina raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet utilizes Lapras, which wouldn't ordinarily be expected. However, thanks to its ability Water Absorb, it can heal when Primarina strikes it with any Water-type moves. Because Primarina uses the ability Liquid Voice, this includes all of its sound-based moves.

Moreover, once Lapras has Terastallized into a Steel-type Pokemon, any Fairy-type moves like Moonblast will deal reduced damage. Lapras can then lean into Steel-type attacks like Iron Head to deal heavy damage while having access to buffs and additional healing utility to keep it and the team in the fight.

Below, trainers can find the solo build for Lapras when it comes to Primarina 7-star raids:

Tera Type - Steel

- Steel Ability - Water Absorb

- Water Absorb Moveset - Iron Head, Dragon Dance, Protect, Life Dew

- Iron Head, Dragon Dance, Protect, Life Dew Nature - Adamant

- Adamant EV Point Distribution - 252 Atk, 252 Sp. Def, 4 HP

- 252 Atk, 252 Sp. Def, 4 HP Held Item - Shell Bell

How to beat 7-star Fairy Primarina solo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Lapras' Water Absorb nullifies several of Primarina's moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Primarina has standard 7-star raid boss tactics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for all intents and purposes. Its strategy should play out in the following steps below, which is important to remember as the raid progresses:

At 90% raid time, Primarina will remove the raid party's Tera Orb charge. At 85% raid time, Primarina will reset its stats and remove any status conditions it has. At 80% raid time, Primarina will reset the stats of the raid party. At 79% raid time, Primarina will use its Encore move if available to force targets to repeat their last-used move for three turns. At 80% HP or 75% raid time, Primarina will activate its Tera Shield. Once Lapras hits 50% HP, it will use its Surf move if available in an attempt to deal damage to the entire raid party. At 35% HP, Primarina will reset its stats and remove any status conditions it has once again.

Primarina shouldn't last long against Terastallized Steel-type Lapras (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can counter Primarina and take it down solo with the following tactics:

Begin the raid by using Iron Head to deal damage to Primarina and build Tera Orb charge. Ideally, you'll be able to Terastallize Lapras into a Steel-type before it removes Tera Orb charge. Otherwise, continue using Iron Head to build the charge back up and use Life Dew to heal the team as needed. After Primarina uses its stat resets on the party, use Protect to avoid Primarina's Sing move which can put Lapras to sleep. Continue using Iron Head until you can Terastallize Lapras into a Steel-type. This will reduce the damage of Primarina's Psychic and Moonblast moves while increasing the damage of Iron Head. Continue to use Iron Head to deal damage and Life Dew to keep your team healed. After Primarina's final raid stat reset, use Dragon Dance to increase Lapras' Attack and Speed stats and continue striking with Iron Head until Primarina has been defeated.

As long as players stay aware of any curveballs that Primarina might have with regard to its move selection between major phases of its fight, Steel Tera Lapras should be more than enough to solo it alongside NPC trainers. It may take a few practice runs, but this build should suitably solo Primarina raids and allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to reap the rewards.