How to solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are multiple ways you can solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These battles will be available from midnight UTC on April 18, 2025, until 11:59 pm UTC on April 20. They will return at midnight UTC on April 25 and end at 11:59 pm UTC on April 27, 2025.

Although you can only catch Salamence with the Mightiest Mark once, you can take down these battles as many times as you want to farm items, including the rare Herba Mystica.

This article covers everything you need to know to solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

These are two of the best strategies to solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids:

1) Electric Tera Eelektross

Build:

Tera type : Electric

: Electric Ability: Levitate

Levitate Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.

252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def. Moveset: Gastro Acid, Acid Spray, Eerie Impulse, and Discharge

Strategy:

Having an Intimidate ally is useful but not compulsory.

On Turn 1, use Gastro Acid.

On Turn 2, use Eerie Impulse to harshly lower Salamence's Special Attack.

For the next three turns, use Acid Spray to drive the raid boss's Special Defense into the ground.

After this, Terastallize and keep using Discharge until Flying-tera Salamence resets its stats at the 44% HP mark.

After its stats are reset, use two turns of Acid Spray again.

Finish off by firing Discharges till the raid boss faints.

2) Ice Tera Mew

Build:

Tera type : Ice

: Ice Ability: Synchronize

Synchronize Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def.

252 HP / 4 Sp. Atk. / 252 Sp. Def. Moveset: Skill Swap, Acid Spray, Nasty Plot, and Ice Beam

Strategy:

Before you start, make sure to have an Intimidate ally such as Arcanine, Staraptor, or Paldean Tauros alongside you.

Start by using Skill Swap to remove Salamence's Moxie ability.

For the next three turns, use Acid Spray to minimize the raid boss's Special Defense.

At this point, you will have your stats reset and might faint. Don't worry about that.

Once you are back, start setting up Nasty Plot for the next three turns.

After reaching +6 Special Attack, Terastallize and use Ice Beam until the raid boss faints.

That is everything to know to solo Flying Salamence 7-star Tera Raids. Once you finish the fight, you can capture Salamence with the Mightiest Mark.

