How to solo Shiny Chi-Yu 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It is possible to solo defeat Shiny Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raid, although it can be tougher than the other Ruinous Legends. Shiny Chi-Yu will be available in 5-star Tera Raids from August 31, 2025, till September 14, 2025, at 4:59 PM local time. During this time, the community must collectively beat the raid one million times to get Shiny Chi-Yu as a reward later on.

If you plan to take on Shiny Chi-Yu solo in these 5-star Tera Raids, you will need to prepare extensively. You might even have to use Bottle Caps to hypertrain your Pokemon, if you do not already have a Water Tera-type prepared.

In this article, we will explain how you can solo Shiny Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raid.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shiny Chi-Yu 5-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here are the best counters that you should use to solo-defeat Shiny Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 5-star Tera Raids:

Azumarill

Hisuian Samurott

Politoed

Here is a detailed explanation of the build that you should be using on these Pokemon:

1) Azumarill

Azumarill is your best option to solo this Pokemon (Image via TPC)

Tera Type: Water

Water Ability: Huge Power

Huge Power Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)

Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Belly Drum, Liquidation, Rain Dance

Azumarill is the best Pokemon to solo-defeat Shiny Chi-Yu in the 5-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You need only three moves for this, so you can decide to put anything else in the fourth slot. At the start of the raid, immediately go for a Rain Dance to increase your Wtaer-type attacks for five turns.

Keep using Liquidation to build your Tera charge. Once Chi-Yu resets your stats, Terastalize Azumarill and go for a Belly Drum. Your Shell Bell should ensure you are in a comfortable position to go for a Belly Drum. After this, keep spamming Liquidation to bring down Chi-Yu. When the rain stops after five turns, hit Rain Dance once again to ensure your Water-type moves are buffed.

If Chi-Yu manages to reset your stats further with its second reset, you can choose not to go for another Belly Drum if you do not have a lot of health. Keep using Liquidation and it should fall eventually, since your attack is already boosted by your Huge Power ability.

2) Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott also does the job nicely (Image via TPC)

Tera Type: Water

Water Ability: Sharpness

Sharpness Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)

Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Atk

252 HP / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Atk IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Rain Dance, Focus Energy, Swords Dance, Aqua Cutter

The overall logic is the same for Hisuian Samurott. Instead of buffing yourself with Belly Drum, you resort to Swords Dance. At the start of the Tera Raid, use Rain Dance and then immediately Focus Energy to increase your accuracy. You do not need to worry a lot about Chi-Yu's stat reset here. Moreover, owing to the high Sp. Def, you should be able to tank Shiny Chi-Yu's attacks easily.

Keep using Aqua Cutter to build up your Tera Charge, and once Chi-Yu has reset you, hit Swords Dance and move to Aqua Cutter immediately. If done correctly, using it twice (or thrice in some cases) will be enough to completely drain Shiny Chi-Yu easily in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note that Aqua Cutter is an Egg Move, so you will not be able to use any TMs to teach this to your Hisuian Samurott. As an alternative, Razor Shell can do the job fairly well.

3) Politoed

Politoed is also a great choice since it can access Belly Drum (Image via TPC)

Tera Type: Water

Water Ability: Drizzle

Drizzle Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk)

Adamant (+Atk, - Sp. Atk) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def IVs: Hyper Trained

Hyper Trained Moveset: Belly Drum, Liquidation, Rain Dance

Using Politoed to solo Shiny Chi-Yu Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet follows the exact same pattern as Azumarill. In fact, it can perform better since you do not need to start off with a Rain Dance, thanks to Politoed's Drizzle ability.

Directly start by spamming Liquidation to build up your Tera Orb. After the first reset, use Belly Drum and then keep using Liquidation once again. When your Drizzle ability wears off, hit the Rain Dance and follow the same loop as Azumarill to defeat Shiny Chi-Yu.

